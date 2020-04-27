Controversial statements offered by Alexei Vatutin, president of the CSKA Moscow about the consequences that this coronavirus crisis may have in the world of European basketball. “I hope that the current crisis will devalue the salaries of the players in Euroleague teams. With all due respect to the stars of our sport, their salaries do not correspond to the income they generate in clubs and leagues, as it does in the NBA, but it is a kind of competition between owners, “noted to everyone’s surprise a man who has joyfully participated in the struggle to offer high wages to attract big stars.

CSKA president Andrei Vatutin to Sportrbc: “I hope that the current crisis will lower the cost of players. With all due respect to European basketball stars, their salaries are not determined by the income of clubs and leagues, as in the NBA, but by a competition between owners “ – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) April 26, 2020

.