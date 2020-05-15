“Everyone talks about SSD as the next big thing,” says the game manager.

There has been a lot of talk in recent months aboutSSDand the memory architecture of the new consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have discussed the loading of resources, the management of the elements on the screen … We have even seen the president of Epic Games skyrocketing the PS5 system . However, inEbb Software, a studio working on the new generation Scorn game, believe thatthe SSD is not that relevant. What is really going to make the difference between this generation and the next isthe CPU of the new consoles.

In a statement to MSPowerUser, the directorLjubomir Peklarexplains that they have raised their game for the next generation becausethe current one prevented them from carrying it out as they wantedwithout making great sacrifices: “We did not want[traer Scorn a la generación actual]whywe want it to be enjoyed at 60 fps. That would be almost impossible without making great sacrifices.The new generation will be marked by responsiveness, fluency and much less waste of time. “

In this sense, Peklar describesthe cpufrom consoles likethe real leap in quality, which is really going to make a difference, in the face of speculation about SSDs and their speeds: “Everyone talks about SSD as the next big thing, and yes, SSDs are going to help tremendously with loading and moving assets. But the biggest culprit in creating problems in today’s generation isthe cpu. That’s where it liesthe biggest differencecompared to the current generation. “

“Next-gen hardware makes everything easierbecause you no longer have to do so much work behind, and you can just concentrate on art, “added Peklar. While it is true that the fastest memories will pleasantly help the games of the future, as the spectacular technical demo showed us from Unreal Engine 5, this creator believes thatthe major change is the most obvious of all:the CPU, the ‘engine’ of the consoles. We will see if that is so as the games of the next consoles are shown, but until then, do not miss the trailer of Scorn from the past Inside Xbox.

