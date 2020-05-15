TheConsumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in Aprilin relation to the previous month andcut its annual rate by seven tenths, up to -0.7%, which led this indicator to enter negative rates for the first time sinceAugust 2016and at its lowest rate since June of that same year, as confirmed by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Thursday.

With this seven-tenth crash,the year-on-year CPI is chaining three months of declines.The statistical agency has attributed the decrease in the interannual rate of the CPI tocheaper fuelsand fuels and electricity and diesel for heating.

The INE has explained that the declaration of thealarm state has caused an “unprecedented” situationin the production of the CPI for the month of April, since it is the first time that a considerable part of consumer goods and services are not available for purchase or are only available through the web. To this we must add that the collection of prices has had to be carried out entirely by telematic methods. Thus, for the calculation of the CPI for the month of April30% of prices have had to be estimated.

Due to the situation of confinement of households by Covid-19, the INE has prepared two special aggregations that include the effect on the prices of goods and services that most households have continued to consume in the current situation .

Fresh foods are more expensive 2.6% compared to March

The prices of the products included in the ‘Covid-19 special goods group’, which includes food, beverages, tobacco, household cleaning, pet food and personal care products, increased 1.1% in April compared to the previous month.

Within this group,fresh foods raised their prices by 2.6%,highlighting the increases in fresh legumes and vegetables, which rose 10.4% compared to March; fresh seafood (+ 3.5%), fresh fish (+ 2.7%) and potatoes (+ 2.6%). The greatest decrease was recorded by sheep meat (-2.1%).

Thepackaged foods, meanwhile, increased their prices by 0.7%in monthly rate, mainly due to the rise in pizzas (+ 3.6%), and pasta and fruit juices (+ 2.5%).

For its part, the prices of the ‘special group services Covid-19’, which include the rental services of housing and garage, water distribution, sewage, garbage collection, community expenses, electricity, gas, diesel for heating , streaming telephony, music and television, insurance, bank fees and funeral services, decreased 1.5% in April compared to March.

The INE attributes this decrease to the lower cost of diesel for heating and electricity, with decreases of 18.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

