The Consumer Price Index (CPI) it climbed 0.3% last April compared to the previous month and thus cut its annual rate by seven tenths, down to -0.7%, which led this indicator to enter negative rates for the first time since August 2016 and at its lowest rate since June of that same year, as confirmed by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Thursday.

With this fall of seven tenths, the year-on-year CPI chains three months of setbacks. The statistical agency has attributed the decrease in the interannual rate of the CPI to cheaper fuels and fuels and electricity and diesel for heating.

The INE has explained that the declaration of the state of alarm has caused an “unprecedented” situation in the production of the CPI for the month of April, since it is the first time that a considerable part of consumer goods and services are not available for purchase or are only available through the web. To this we must add that the collection of prices has had to be carried out entirely by telematic methods. Thus, to calculate the CPI for April, 30% of prices had to be estimated.

Due to the situation of confinement of households by Covid-19, the INE has prepared two special aggregations that include the effect on the prices of goods and services that most households have continued to consume in the current situation .

Fresh food

The prices of the products included in the especial Covid-19 special goods group ’, which include the food products, beverages, tobacco, home cleaning, pet food and personal care, increased 1.1% in April compared to the previous month.

Within this group, lFresh foods raised their prices by 2.6%, highlighting the increases in fresh legumes and vegetables, which rose 10.4% compared to March; fresh seafood (+ 3.5%), fresh fish (+ 2.7%) and potatoes (+ 2.6%). The greatest decrease was recorded by sheep meat (-2.1%).

Packaged foods, meanwhile, increased their prices by 0.7% in the monthly rate, mainly due to the rise in pizzas (+ 3.6%), and pasta and fruit juices (+2.5 %).

For their part, the prices of ‘Covid-19 ′ special services group, which includes the rental services of housing and garage, water distribution, sewerage, garbage collection, community expenses, electricity, gas, diesel for heating, telephone, music and television in ‘streaming’, insurance, bank fees and funeral services, they decreased 1.5% in April compared to March.

The INE attributes this decrease to the lower cost of diesel for heating and electricity, with decreases of 18.1% and 5.8%, respectively.