The COVID vaccine not only immunizes, but in some cases it is also part of the cure against persistent COVID

As hope grows that vaccines can stop the spread of COVID-19, so does concern about ** another public health crisis ** – so-called persistent COVID.

This ailment afflicts patients who have already been through an infection but who continue to experience symptoms months after being infected. For the moment, its cause and long-term effects are unknown.

The tip of the iceberg

Some estimates suggest that persistent COVID could affect 10% of those infected. The majority profile is that of women between 30 and 50 years of age who suffer symptoms that last more than 185 days. According to the study “Post-covid syndrome, temporary incapacity for work and prevention”, based on Social Security data, 8% of workers need three months or more to return to work, and 0.8% need more than one anus.

Symptoms are counted by more than two hundred different, but the most frequent are fatigue / asthenia (95.91%), general malaise (95.47%) or headaches (86.53%). Dyspnea or shortness of breath, joint pain, low-grade fever or memory failures also appear.

According to statements by the doctor and spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, it seems that we are seeing the tip of the iceberg on a problem that may become one of the challenges of the health system in the coming years.

It is no wonder, because researchers are still trying to understand how many patients could be affected by persistent COVID, how long the effect of the virus could last or if the virus, in such cases, will ultimately have an epigenetic impact (that is, if they will transmit its effects from generation to generation). By answering questions of this type, we will be able to know what the long-term consequences will be for a percentage of people after the passage of this pandemic..

What we know about its causes

There is mounting evidence to suggest that autoimmunity contributes to the severity of COVID-19 in some people, such as this study that saw those with the disease most severely: in 70% of cases they carried antibodies that attacked their own DNA and proteins that help blood clot.

A autoantibody It is an antibody developed by the immune system that acts directly against one or more antigens of the individual. Many autoimmune diseases have their origin in the overproduction of this type of antibodies. This is what would be happening with the coronavirus.

These autoantibodies would likely have been circulating in the bloodstream of patients before contracting COVID-19. However, in response to infection, these persistent autoantibodies had to replicate in massive numbers. That is, the antibodies should already exist, they would not be caused by the coronavirus: this would only cause them to multiply much more, causing more damage to the body itself.

These findings, published in September in Science by Yale immunologist Aaron Ring, suggested that many critically ill COVID-19 patients could be saved with widely available existing drugs to evade autoantibodies and activate the immune system early enough to avoid an autoimmune storm.

However, new studies suggest that COVID-19 itself could also create autoantibodies and somehow attack specific proteins in organs and tissues, some of which would explain certain symptoms of COVID-19.

In most of those patients, the autoantibodies created by COVID-19 itself return to undetectable levels in subsequent blood samples. But in some cases, the autoantibodies remain at high levels at the time of the last test, even more than two months after infection. Some of those patients are the ones who eventually develop persistent COVID.

Researchers at Rockefeller University in New York City had already discovered that some patients with severe cases of COVID-19 had copies of autoantibodies circulating in their blood. In other words, the body literally starts a war against itself, with the addition that COVID itself would generate new autoantibodies. What’s more, we do not yet know how long it could last, nor the long-term consequences, nor how much destruction will they cause. At the moment, dramatic increases in a wide range of autoantibodies are directed against the immune system, brain cells, connective tissue, and clotting factors.

Vaccine could cure persistent COVID

Akiko Iwasaki, a Yale immunologist and co-author of the study by Aaron Ring, suggests that autoantibodies are behind the effects of persistent COVID, and claims that if these suspicions are confirmed, then the vaccine could help to eliminate them by inducing more specific viral antibodies.

Since the vaccine is designed to train our immune system, mobilizing the response in such a way could indirectly inhibit the production of autoantibodies. Thus, post-vaccination immunization would be capable of “resetting” the autoimmune response in some cases or completely eliminating the remains of the virus, and in this way eliminating the problems associated with COVID-19. More and more patients report that their symptoms have disappeared or have alleviated shortly after receiving the vaccine. Vcradling, then, would not only immunize us, but it would cure us.

It is still too early to be sure, because the causes of persistent COVID-19 are not even known for sure, so any hypothesis in this regard falls within the realm of speculation. However, at least it seems that there are several lines of research that point in that direction. One of them, perhaps the most important, took place last December, when the US Congress allocated more than a billion dollars to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund projects that study the long-term consequences for health over four years. term caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Soon we can get the harvest of all that work.