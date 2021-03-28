The Covid turns half the world upside down: this is how consumer habits have changed

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed life habits. Most people have been forced to choose other consumption methods and the internet has become a fundamental tool in a new global context. Despite the measures of emerging countries to curb the economic consequences of the crisis, these have not been enough to offset a dramatic drop in income.

The report ‘Emerging Consumer Survey 2021: A world beyond the pandemic’, prepared by Credit Suisse, points out that a 27.4% of consumers their income has been reduced, although the most affected have been the lowest incomes, with falls of almost 40% compared to a year ago. By region, Latin America has been the most affected region, although Indonesia and Thailand are also on the red list, despite having controlled the level of mortality caused by Covid-19.

In addition, the document indicates that consumption patterns in emerging countries they’ve changed. In this regard, there have been strong declines in spending on discretionary products such as travel, entertainment, clothing and also education, the latter mainly due to the closure of schools. Decreases that have been offset by an increase in spending associated with health care and savings.

However, the price of the pandemic it has not been the same for all countries. Mobility restrictions due to the advance of the virus have caused a general drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the vast majority of emerging economies, although there are exceptions: Turkey and China were the only ones in the study to register an increase in real GDP , a fall in unemployment and a growth in private consumption in the last twelve months.

THE CULTURE OF DIGITAL CONSUMPTION

Consumption over the internet has come to stay. The Credit Suisse survey states that most countries intend to continue or increase the propensity to shop online.

Such is the impact of the health crisis in consumer decisions that more than 90% of those surveyed hope to maintain or increase their food purchases from the internet, more than 70% expect to continue teleworking and more than 60% consider that home schooling will continue in the future. Regarding travel, users are pessimistic and doubt that they will be able to fly to another country during 2021.

Another trend that has gained momentum this year has been food at home, and more than half value that this type of consumption will not only settle, but will increase in the coming years. Difficulties in purchasing food during confinement have made these services a real option.

Also, activities related to bank or entertainment they have transformed drastically, and currently more than 80% of users in emerging economies use banking apps to carry out their transactions, thus avoiding any contact with physical entities.

GREATER CONCERN FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

The new habits have also evolved towards greater health care and greater awareness of the environment. The dossier shows that the climate crisis is causing food problems, and more than 50% of citizens in least developed countries face moderate or severe food insecurity.

And it is that the greatest concern for the environment is moving, according to Credit Suisse, to consumer decisions. The survey shows that more than 90% of consumers feel that these concerns influence purchasing decisions. All countries, with the exception of Russia and Brazil, register a high awareness in this regard.

By activities, the studied territories see the single use plastics as the main barrier when consuming, followed by the purchase of ‘fast fashion’ and the use of polluting vehicles. In this context, the demand for electric vehicles seems to be increasing, especially from older consumers. On the contrary, it is young people who are looking for alternative methods of transport, such as bicycles, to replace cars and public transport.

In this regard, respondents consider that the pandemic has led them to take new healthier lifestyles, and healthy food prevails over sports. With this, they add that, during these months, most have stopped consuming both tobacco and alcoholic beverages, in favor of water.

HOPE OUTLOOK?

All respondents ensure that the vaccination rate in their respective countries it’s key for the return to normality. A third of them are hopeful that their finances will improve in the next six months. In the same way, but going down to 20%, they consider that their income will increase at the end of this year.

However, this optimism is not entirely unbridled when asked if the time to make more purchases is approaching (only 4.4%). In this sense, almost 80% have thought increase your savings ratios, and the figure increases to 90% when the youngest are asked, who choose to be more cautious.