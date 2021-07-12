The COVID prevents the official reception of the president of Argentina to the albiceleste

07/11/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

Argentina made history with his particular ‘Maracanazo’ against Brazil (1-0) to win the Copa América, the first trophy he has lifted in 28 years. The albiceleste broke her spell and Leo Messi managed to remove the thorn of 16 years of disappointment with his first major tournament with the senior team. The Argentine caitan was the spitting image of happiness, as much as his compatriots, who flocked to the Ezeiza airport to receive the champions.

Argentina was a party from the moment that Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich concluded the final. The desire to celebrate the albiceleste was such that the return trip was delayed four hours in order to extend the party in Rio de Janeiro, which started on the Maracanã grass itself.

The party continued during the return flight, with the now classic song dedicated to Messi: “That from the hand of Leo Messi, we are all going to turn around”. Each and every one of the components of the Argentine team took advantage of the trip to be photographed with the trophy.

The coach of the Argentine team upon the arrival of the team in Buenos Aires

| .

The expedition did not set foot in Buenos Aires until around 9:00 a.m. (local time), 2:00 p.m. ours. She was received by a hobby ecstatic by the success and needed a police cordon so that her bus could reach the Ezeiza property, where the soccer players and the technical staff of the albiceleste could meet with their families after a month and a half concentrated.

The Argentine team had to be received by the president of the nation, Alberto Fernández, at the Casa Rosada, but the event was suspended due to the restrictions set to stop the COVID 19 pandemic. Alberto Fernández had congratulated the champions through a tweet as soon as they won the title.