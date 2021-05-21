The COVID passport will enter into force in Spain on July 1

It’s official now. Spain will have a COVID passport to travel within the European Union from July 1. According to El Diario, he has made it public Pedro Sanchez in Fitur, where he has attended accompanied by the ministers of industry and health, Reyes Maroto and Carolina Darias.

This type of document has been generating controversy since early pandemic, when it was proposed that people who had already passed the virus could use it. In some autonomous communities, such as Madrid, it was even proposed that it serve to give these people priority in bars and other businesses. However, this was not considered ethical, in the first place because it could lead to an improper use of a patient’s data. And, secondly, because it was discriminatory for those who had not become ill. With the arrival of the coronavirus vaccines, they continued to speak of discrimination. At the end of the day, we all have to wait our turn and privileges would be being given to those who, due to age or essential work, had had it before. That is why other assumptions have been added. But what exactly are they?

This will be the COVID passport

The decision to implement the COVID passport came after the European Union recommend that countries avoid imposing restrictions such as PCRs or quarantines on people who have already been vaccinated, unless strictly necessary.

The European Union recommended that no additional restrictions be used with people already vaccinated

For this reason, it was decided to implement a document that certifies that a person the coronavirus has passed or else you have a negative test wave complete vaccination schedule.

The European Parliament, the European Commission and the presidency of the Council of the Union They reached an agreement on May 20, so Spain has already set a date to start using it. 1st of July.

The document in question consists of a QR code that is passed through a control, so that travelers do not have to wait. Those who do not have it can also move within the European Union, but the process will be slower, depending on the conditions of each country, and may require quarantines.

In the days prior to the announcement of the implementation of the COVID passport The government has already announced that no more medical data from users’ history would be accessed, so they will remain confidential. As for the tests, the European Union is aware that carrying out a PCR, especially if it is for a whole family, has a very high cost. So they plan invest 100 million euros to make them more affordable.

