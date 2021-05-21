The Covid Passport takes effect on July 1: this is how it works, and how to get it | Life

The long-awaited Covid Passport, which can save the tourist season in Spain this summer, is here. We tell you everything you need to know.

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have reached an agreement that the Covid Passport comes into effect on July 1. Its official name is EU Covid Digital Certificate.

This passport certifies that its owner has either been vaccinated against the coronavirus, or has overcome the disease, or has passed a PCR or an antigen test.

People who receive this passport will not have to do a PCR or go through a quarantine when they travel to any country of the European Union, and from other countries that also accept it, such as Switzerland.

It is important to be clear that This EU Covid Digital Certificate is not mandatory to travel to other countries. You can travel without the certificate but then, depending on the country, they may require a PCR or quarantine to enter.

If you are not vaccinated or have not overcome the corononavirus You can request the Covid Passport by doing a PCR, but you will have to pay for it.

Although the certificate has been approved to enter into force on July 1, issues such as the computer network that will coordinate the passport at the European level remain to be resolved.

According to the European Commission, the Covid Passport may be issued by hospitals, vaccination centers and health authorities, and it will be free.

It is made up of a QR code and a digital stamp, to avoid counterfeits. This QR code can be requested on paper, or carried on your mobile.

The EU Covid Digital Certificate It will include some minimum identifying personal data, such as the name and date of birth, as well as the documentation related to the vaccine you have received, a certificate that you have overcome the disease, or the result of the PCR or antigen test. This data is used as a check, but will not be stored.

The certificate will have a value of 12 months for people vaccinated or who have overcome the coronavirus, and only temporary to enter the country, in the case of having completed a PCR.

As we say, the technical fringes still need to be approved, but the intention of the EU is that start working yes or yes on July 1, to save the tourist season.