The covid outbreak reaches 13 cases

The covid outbreak in the workforce Mirandés rises to 13 cases. The club confirmed in the last hours seven infections that are added to the six of last week that forced to suspend the match against Rayo Vallecano. All footballers are in good health and isolated in their respective homes.

Mirandés statement

Club Deportivo Mirandés reports thirteen active positive cases of COVID-19 after the latest PCR tests carried out on players and staff members who are part of the first team. These results have been transferred to the health authorities and LaLiga with whom the Rojilla entity remains in direct daily contact.

The positive cases are in perfect health and remain isolated in their homes in accordance with the protocols established by LaLiga and the CSD. The Board of Directors of CD Mirandés wishes the best and fastest recovery of the affected members. The Club itself continues to coordinate with the competent health authorities in order to protect the health of all those involved.

The Mirandés Sports Club maintains the temporary suspension of the usual sporting activity of the first team.