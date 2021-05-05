The covid has taken poverty in Latin America to another level

(Bloomberg) – The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a wave of poverty across Latin America, deepening the declines that began in the last decade and consigning millions to lives of deprivation.

In the world’s most unequal region, 22 million people – the equivalent of the population of New York State – swelled the ranks of poverty between 2019 and 2020, unable to meet their basic needs. In total, about a third of the roughly 600 million people in Latin America live in poverty, or what the United Nations defines as extreme poverty: subsisting on less than US $ 1.90 a day.

Faced with a shortage of vaccines and hospital beds, Latin America has been particularly affected by the intensity of the pandemic and the depth of its recession, the worst in two centuries. The region accounts for around 30% of deaths from covid-19 in the world, despite having only 8% of its population. Its economy contracted 7% last year, more than double the decline of any other region.

The crisis is deforming societies at all levels. A huge library and cultural center in Rio de Janeiro has become an uncontrolled and crowded popular dining room. In Bogotá, unemployed musicians serenade the wealthy, who toss them bags of small bills with a coin or two as ballast from the balconies of luxurious apartments. In Mexico City, even lawyers turn to pawn shops.

Workers who had achieved weak stability are unemployed. People working in the broad informal sector have seen traditional networks of casual employment disrupted. For the most unfortunate, life has been reduced to a constant search for food.

On Monte de Piedad Street in Mexico City, 36-year-old lawyer Juliana Ortega Aguilar waited in front of the charity that gives the street its name. This century-old institution was founded to provide affordable loans. Inside, Ortega’s mother pawned jewelry; the law firm where her husband works closed amid the pandemic. Ortega said few cases reach his own desk.

“We are a law firm, but there is no work,” said Ortega. “We all have to pay the rent or the house, the electricity, and the children eat and get sick, even if they don’t go to school.”

Across the region, people who reached middle-class life are trying to hold on to it.

After years of renting in La Plata, Argentina, Romina Bravo, 44, and her husband bought a three-bedroom house in 2017 where Benicio, 7, and Valentino, 14, have grown up. They signed a mortgage promoted by the Government with payments linked to inflation, which was supposed to go down.

Instead, it skyrocketed due to a lack of confidence in the peso and the failure of government price controls. Bravo lost her job at the bank where she was for 22 years just before the pandemic, and in her new position as a judicial administrator, she earns the equivalent of roughly $ 320 a month, a fraction of her previous salary. The mortgage payment freeze has just expired. Bravo put the house up for sale in March.

“Either I eat or I pay,” Bravo said. “I hope they help me. If not, I will be the next evicted ”.

Latin America had come a long way in recent decades. In 2019, half of its university-age population was enrolled in some form of higher education, up from 23% in 2000, according to UNESCO. The middle class grew to 46 million households in 2018, up from 33 million a decade earlier, according to Euromonitor estimates.

Many countries succeeded in eliminating uncontrolled inflation. Policy and currency stability paved the way for foreign investment and job growth. Brazil was the site of the Olympic Games; Argentina held the G20 Summit; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chose Colombia to host his first international question and answer event.

The main dominant economic engine in the region has historically been exports of raw materials such as soybeans, beef, and metals. Chinese demand for these materials, which was a catalyst for growth in the 2000s, is rising again, causing prices to rise and giving policymakers hope for growth. But governments remain heavily in debt – Argentina, Ecuador, Suriname and Belize restructured their sovereign debt amid the pandemic – and few have money for social spending that could keep citizens afloat.

There are no longer lavish events, violence increases, especially against women, and progress fades. The region has lost more than 34 million jobs during the pandemic and workers have suffered more cutbacks than in any other region, according to the International Labor Organization. Instead of reaping the economic rewards of rising commodity prices, the poor often experience it as a rise in the cost of food. Millions of Venezuelans, fleeing a country in the case and poorly managed, have spread throughout the region, adding serious problems.

Public anger is spreading. Facing the worst contraction in its history, Colombia is trying to curb its budget deficit and avoid a credit rating downgrade that could skyrocket the cost of borrowing. This week, the government withdrew a plan to raise taxes after a wave of violent street protests.

“It really is bad news all over the place. Unless there are major changes in the region’s social protection structures, the outlook is not promising, ”said Santiago Levy, a former senior Mexican official who is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “There will be a long-term loss of human capital.”

In Mexico City, pawn shops are filled with artifacts of a better life. People, who for the most part no longer redeem warranties, have left engraved gold rings, refrigerators and washing machines. On a recent visit, those in the historic city center offered video game consoles, GoPro-style cameras, hair straighteners and blood pressure devices. One employee said she had even accepted a gold jar with a small spoon that looked like it was designed for cocaine.

“The middle class is no longer the middle class,” said Erika Guarneros, who buys and sells gold at her family’s stall. “It is already the class of the poor.”

Many Latin American governments provide social assistance to those without formal employment. At the same time, they are increasingly concentrating taxes on businesses and wealthy citizens to finance that spending. Researchers warn of a scenario in which companies hire fewer, productivity falls, and highly-skilled workers simply leave or seek freelance work to avoid taxes. Ultimately, governments lose revenue even as demand for aid skyrockets.

“It’s a vicious circle,” says Agustín Salvia, director of research at the Observatory of Argentine Social Debt in Buenos Aires. “The trend is finally an economic paralysis in terms of job creation, productivity and wages of the informal sector that are poorer.”

The informal sector makes up at least half of the region’s workforce, and people seek work wherever they can, often for cash. The crisis has affected traditional labor markets.

Workers are not the only displaced when these labor markets collapse. Harpist Elio Materán, married to maracas player Karla Rivero, said his 9-year-old daughter, Karlieth, depends on her schedules. “It almost always goes with us, because we have no one to leave it with,” said Materán. “When he has virtual classes, he stays with his mother and I hang out with the other members of the band.”

According to Tulane University professor Nora Lustig, the probability of a disadvantaged Latin American child graduating from high school dropped by 20 percentage points last year, the lowest level since the 1960s. Meanwhile, rates Rich kids’ graduation rates barely varied.

“It’s a huge shock that could turn into a lasting scar,” Lustig said. Income recovers with economic growth, he said. “No harm to human capital.”

The substitution of despair for aspirations is most evident at the Rio de Janeiro State Park Library, the hub of the state library network that thousands of people flocked to in search of books before the pandemic. Now, it hosts a massive feeding operation.

Nearly 19 million Brazilians went hungry in the past year, according to food security researchers. That’s almost double the amount the government says was in that situation in 2018. Initially, emergency payments helped many to stay fed. But aid was slashed, coming to a complete halt in the first three months of this year as President Jair Bolsonaro grapples with a deepening fiscal crisis.

