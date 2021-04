More than one and a half million people receive a daily dose of one of the covid-19 vaccines available in the United States. However, Hispanics continue to be one of the populations with the most doubts when it comes to offering the arm. Added to this is mistrust regarding the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Jorge Rodríguez, an internist and virologist, talks with Dr. Azaret and answers some questions.

Editor’s note: This video was initially posted in March 2020.