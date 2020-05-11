The disenchantment in sectors of the left, a product of the growing awareness that we are experiencing a great social and civilizing disaster, reminds the Ghost of the Manifesto when it affirms that “everything that was solid and stable is destroyed; everything that was sacred is desecrated and men are forced to consider their conditions of existence and their reciprocal relations with disappointment ”.

The industrial relocation promoted by neoliberal globalization and the growing army of millions of unemployed caused by the current crisis economic-sanitaryToday more than ever he calls us to remember the “Proletarians of All Countries unite”. The historical subject that must carry out the revolutionary transformations, the working class, has not become extinct.

>> What has become of the working class? Reflections of an atypical May 1 <<

Yes, the forces progressives and leftists have to position themselves to push back the ultra-right and neo-fascist impulse. Dark clouds are concentrated as the lines of the confrontation are being drawn. At stake is the battle for the post-pandemic world in the context of the great recession we are experiencing.

The IMF foresaw a crisis economic growth for 2021-2022, which accelerated with the arrival of COVID-19. The fall in oil prices is a wake-up call to the possibility that the economic crisis, which is under way, will become more acute and affect countries that are economically dependent on the imperialist powers.

It is evident that although COVID-19 was enrage with the human body, it is the different pathologies that creep that increase and aggravate the health of the infected.

Likewise, the complexity of the capitalist crisis, product of the fiduciary use of a dollar and the uncontrolled issuance of debt, by the big City and Wall Street banks, is exacerbated in the disaster caused by the economic recession derived from the hibernation general as a strategy to combat the spread of the pandemic.

The predominant analysis of the contemporary crisis in the large international multinational agencies continues to be oriented towards preserving the capitalist system and rescuing the big capitals. However, we cannot lose sight of the contradiction within the capitalism between the vision that maintains the criteria of globalization as a phenomenon of global reach, without alternatives and inevitable, and the nationalist vision, sustained in Making the US Strong Again.

From this last position, Trumpism tries to mobilize sectors of the North American population through an extremist, racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant and supposedly patriotic nationalist discourse. His preaching reports the social unrest resulting from the crisis, with a speech neofascist exaltation of false nationalism and hatred of the immigrant.

In the context of this confrontation, the domestic controversy between Trump and Bill Gates (ally and partner of George Soros), while Gates has not only sided with the WHO, but also maintains excellent relations with the Chinese government, at a time when the cold war between Washington and Beijing is drawing to a close. warming up (not precisely a product of climate change), and it has spread to the pharmaceutical industry. The possible launch of a Chinese vaccine before an American one would disrupt the global geo-strategy.

The WHO published the list of possible vaccines on April 11, 2020, which lists around seventy (70) vaccines in development, led by the company China CanSino Biologics Inc. and two US biotech companies: Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (funded by Bill Gates).

For 2019, among the main global pharmaceutical companies we find two Chinese companies: China Resources, and Sinopharm, three North Americans: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Merck (eighth place), one German: Bayer, one French: Sanofi, one British: GlaxoSmithKline (tenth place) and one Swiss: Roche.

The Bayer Group deserves a separate mention, while in the second half of 2018 it bought the US multinational Monsanto for $ 66 billion, becoming one of the main owners world food production.

In this way, while more than 2.5 billion people are deprived of the right to health and food, Bayer dominates the pharmaceutical sector with millions of profits, and Monsanto controls 41% of seed production and 90% of transgenic seeds.

Bayer, in the first quarter of 2020, had a profit of more than 20%. Which is equivalent to about 1,500 million euros, among other things, motivated by the demand for its products to alleviate the effects of COVID-19.

Finally, it can be pointed out that to recover the financial balance of the economy, it is essential to lucidly abandon the use of the dollar as an international reference currency. An alternative to the consensual abandonment of the dollar could be the preferred Anglo-Saxon option: war.

