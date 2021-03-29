The Covid-19 Vaccine and Organ Transplantation

Clinical trials with children under 16 years of age advance 28:31

(CNN Spanish) – Scientists continue to study the effect of the coronavirus vaccine in patients with different pathologies or diseases.

A recently published study explores how organ transplant patients reacted after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta analyzes the results.

Today we will see what is the response of people who have received an organ transplant to the vaccine against covid-19.

As of this writing, just over 390 million people have been vaccinated worldwide, in what constitutes the largest immunization effort in human history.

The coronavirus vaccine and clinical studies

Since the phase 3 studies excluded different groups of people – for example pregnant women and people with severe diseases, among others – now that millions of people are already being vaccinated, it is also time to learn what the response of different people is. human groups to the vaccine.

One of them is from the large group of people who are living after having received an organ transplant.

In this regard, according to a study published in the journal Transplantation in July 2018, in 2015 126,670 solid organ transplants were performed in 111 member states of the World Health Organization, representing 82.2% of the global population. By 2018, the total number of organ transplants increased to 146,890.

These statistics tell us that the number of people living with a transplanted organ in the world is very numerous and that it is important to know then what is the response of these people to vaccines against covid-19.

The information on this is more important when it is considered that these people constitute a risk group to complicate themselves if they suffer from covid-19.

Organ transplantation and the vaccine

A recent study, published March 15 in The Journal of the American Medical Association by Johns Hopkins University researchers, describes the response of a group of transplanted people to two covid-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.

The researchers recruited 436 transplant recipients online, and none had been infected with SARS CoV2 at the time the study began.

The average age was 55.9 years, with a range between 41.3 and 67.4 years, 61% were women, 89% were white, and the mean time since transplantation was 6. 2 years, with a range of 2.7 to 12.7 years.

52% of transplant recipients received a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, and 48% also received a single dose of Moderna vaccine.

Remember that to prevent patients from rejecting the transplanted organ, people receive various types of immunosuppression maintenance treatment with medications that decrease the activity of their defense system.

What was the results?

The results indicated that an average of 20 days after receiving the vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the SARS CoV2 spike were detected in only 76 of the 436 participants, that is, in 17% of them.

In other words, only 17% of vaccinated people had a protective response to the vaccine.

These results contrast with the robust response seen in phase 3 trials of messenger RNA vaccines, in which 100% of those vaccinated produced antibodies against the SARS Cov2 spike at day 15 after vaccination with Moderna and at day 21 after vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech.

The transplant recipients who were least likely to respond to the vaccine were those who had received treatment with a family of immunosuppressive drugs called antimetabolites, and those with advanced age.

Interestingly, 69% of those who received the Moderna vaccine responded with the production of antibodies, while only 31% of those who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine responded to the vaccine.

The authors conclude that patients who have received an organ transplant do not have a good response to a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and therefore, may have an increased risk of suffering from COVID-19 despite of vaccination.

In order to better understand the response of transplants to vaccines, the authors propose to study the response of memory B and T lymphocytes and expand the study to determine whether the response increases after a second dose of the vaccines.

