“We cannot allow drug cartels to take advantage of the pandemic [de coronavirus] to threaten the lives of Americans, “said Trump.

Opinions divided

Although there is little or no sympathy for Maduro in Washington right now, this latest announcement has divided observers, and many have been struck by the tremendous audacity to announce new military maneuvers in international waters amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Critics considered the announcement a gross political move by Trump to increase his chances of reelection in an important pendular state like Florida, home to many Venezuelans and Cubans who consider Maduro as dangerous a human virus as covid-19.

End of operation

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosvelt last week abandoned its deployment to the Western Pacific directly affected by the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. The Pentagon Initially confirmed that three of the sailors of this ship, with 5,000 people, on board showed symptoms of having contracted Covid-19. On Thursday, he reported that there were already 23 crew members who had tested positive for the disease, although some media reported that day that those affected had a higher number.

Given the situation, the Navy chose to cancel the mission of the ship in the Pacific and redirect it to the island of Guam, where it must remain in quarantine, without anyone from the crew being able to disembark.

According to secretary of the United States Navy (US Navy), Thomas Modly, the entire crew of the USS Theodore Roosvelt (designated CVN-71) is undergoing tests to verify whether or not they have Covid-19.

The ship docked two weeks ago in the Vietnamese port of Danang, at a time when that country already had slightly less than two dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to the information gathered by Europa Press, last Thursday 600 Covid-19 cases were counted in the United States Department of Defense, of which 133 belong to the US Navy.

USS Theodore Roosvelt is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier. It is a vessel with more than 100,000 tons of displacement at full load, 333 meters in length and with an embarked wing of up to 90 aircraft, mainly fixed wing.

This April 13, a crew member of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, where an outbreak of the new coronavirus was recorded, died on Monday of complications related to the disease, 11 days after the captain of the vessel was fired for expressing concerns about that the Navy had done little to safeguard its crew.

The sailor is the first active-duty U.S. military man to die from COVID-19. His name and other identity information were not disclosed because notification to his relatives is pending. The crew member had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30 and was removed from the ship and placed in a “solitary confinement” along with four other sailors at the United States Navy base in Guam. On April 9, he was found unconscious during a medical examination and transferred to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Over the weekend, four other Roosevelt crew members were hospitalized to monitor for coronavirus symptoms, the Navy said. All are in stable condition and none are in intensive care or connected to respirators.

Source: Infodefensa.com

