The NBA has communicated this Saturday to the 22 franchises that will participate in the final stretch of the 19/20 season that the tests to detect the coronavirus The players and staff of each team will begin on June 23. This has been advanced by the ESPN media. From that moment on, these tests will be repeated every two days to maintain furtive control of the disease.

The franchises must arrive at Disney World between July 7 and 9, so until these dates arrive, approximately a total of seven or eight tests will be carried out on each player and member of each of the 22 teams.