A goat and a papaya tested COVID-19 positive. It happened in Africa, and the news has gone viral.

If true. A goat and a papaya tested positive for COVID-19. Amazing? Well it’s certainly baffling at least. But it happened.

It happened in Tanzania, Africa. The sample taken from a goat and a papaya was sent to a laboratory. When the laboratory, which did not know the identity of its analytes, returned the results … they were positive.

But it is not that the coronavirus has decided to infect other species. It is that, according to the president of Tanzania, John Magufuli, he accused the laboratories of doing the tests wrong. In addition, he suspended the head of his national health laboratory in charge of testing for the coronavirus and ordered an investigation, according to Aljazeera and ..

Magufuli said Sunday during an event in Chato, in northwest Tanzania, that there were “technical errors” with the tests, that the imported test kits were defective as they had yielded positive results on a goat and a papaya, among several non-human samples sent for testing on purpose to prove fraud. (They had sent the tests with names and ages of invented people)

What he did not say is where the kits had been imported from or why authorities had suspected the results.

That same day, the President also fired the head of the government’s Department of Medical Stores, which is responsible for distributing medical supplies and equipment to government hospitals, but gave no reason.

The Tanzanian government has already been criticized for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak outbreak, and President Magufuli previously asked Tanzanians to pray for the coronavirus.

Catherine Sungura, acting head of communications for the Ministry of Health, said in a statement on Monday that the director of the laboratory and his manager of quality control had been immediately suspended “to pave the way for the investigation.”

Sungura said a committee of 10 people was formed to investigate the laboratory’s operations, including its sample collection and testing process.

For the president, that the papaya and goat samples tested positive for COVID-19 means that it is likely that some people were being positive when, in fact, they were not infected with the coronavirus.

“Something is happening. I said earlier that we should not accept that all aid is intended to be good for this nation, “said Magufuli, adding that the kits should be investigated.

Just the Saturday before this scandal, Magufuli announced that he had placed an order for a “herbal treatment” for the coronavirus promoted by the President of Madagascar.

“I have already written to the President of Madagascar and we will soon send a plane to fetch the medicine so that Tanzania can also benefit from it,” he said. The herbal remedy, called “Covid Organics” and prepared by the Malagasy Institute for Applied Research, is made from Artemisia, a plant grown on the island of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.