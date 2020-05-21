Photography: Goyo Ybort

The organizing committee of the 35th Herrero Brigantina-Tennis Playa de Luanco Tournament, constituted for this edition by the Gozón City Council, the Avilés Royal Tennis Club and the Luanco Tennis Club, with the collaboration of Juan Bautista Avendaño and the direction of José Manuel Fernández has announced the cancellation of the event in the summer of 2020.

The reason is none other than the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 disease worldwide, which is having such serious consequences.

They explain, from the organizing committee, that “Although this was a very special occasion, since it meant the recovery of the emblematic test after seven years, and also pay tribute to Manolo Galé, what is important at the moment is the health of everybody.

Now the Luanco Beach Tennis Tournament becomes absolutely secondary and there will be other opportunities to recover it. Under normal conditions, the tournament would be an important attraction for Luanco and a generator of economic activity, but at the moment, we understand that it is much more important to avoid any situation that puts health and life at risk and, undoubtedly, the agglomeration of people. that its celebration would generate would be reckless, as well as unsupportive with those who fight on the front line against the disease every day.

We must thank the players for their excellent disposition and the public organizations, Herrero Brigantina as the main sponsor and the more than fifty private entities, for the collaboration they offered to support this project; and to state that everyone’s effort will not be in vain as we will continue working to make it a reality in 2021 ”.

The organization concludes its statement by expressing its sorrow and condolences to the families of those killed by the new coronavirus, and acknowledging the great work done by health professionals and the security forces and forces.

The Herrero Brigantina-Tennis Playa de Luanco Tournament, the only competition of this format on the sands of a beach in the world, fulfilled a very special thirty-fifth edition in memory of Manolo Galé (who died in July 2019), who was president of the Tennis Federation of the Principality of Asturias, the Avilés Royal Tennis Club and the Luanco Tennis Club.

The celebration of this event, which was already declared a Festival and Activity of Tourist Interest in the Principality of Asturias almost fourteen years ago, was scheduled for August 15 to 19.

The opening day on the Luanquina beach of La Ribera was the exhibition match between Juan Carlos Ferrero, champion in 2000 and 2008, and David Ferrer, winner in 2009 and runner-up in 2010.

The tournament came from a six-year hiatus, since the last edition was held in the summer of 2013, when Tommy Robredo beat Nicolás Almagro before 2,000 fans.