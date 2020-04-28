All manufacturers experience falls, but some recover better than others

The automotive industry has been shaken by the coronavirus crisis, like the rest of the productive sectors. In the last month and a half, the price of car brands has fallen dramatically on the stock markets around the world. Most have reversed the trend in recent days, but are still far from pre-crisis values.

For the industry, the pandemic torpedoes both production and demand. European factories have been closed since mid-March, although in the last few hours they have started to resume activity partially. This is the case of Seat Martorell or Volkswagen Navarra, for example. Still, the dealership closure predicts that April will end with a 90% drop in car registrations compared to the same period last year.

The value of the companies has not escaped unscathed from this circumstance, with declines that will surely have generated unease among their investors. Fiat-Chrysler has fallen as much as 46% –from 10.83 to 5.81 euros per share–, the Volkswagen Group 43% –from 157 to 87 euros– and Toyota 24% –from 7,837 to 5,941 yen–, for put just a few examples. Since then they have recovered some of the lost ground, although they are not yet trading at pre-crisis values.

The case of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi is especially interesting. All three parts of the Alliance have barely bounced since hitting bottom from the Covid-19 crisis, in part because they were already dragging a negative trend due to the union’s economic difficulties.

On the other side of the scale is Audi, which shot up in early March – probably at the mercy of the launch of the new A3 – and has been able to weather the decline of the Covid-19 with values ​​much higher than in previous months. Ferrari is also an example of recovery, in its case caused mainly by the news that the numbers of reserves had not fallen despite the global pandemic.

It should be clarified that the market value of a builder is not always linked to his productive health or, of course, to that of his launches or technologies. This is not a quality ranking. What we aim to show the stock performance of the main manufacturers in the last weeks is rather to show the behavior of money before the automobile industry in such exceptional circumstances:

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA

The company’s economic problems overlap with the health crisis, hence his case is more particular than the rest. It starts 2020 at 175.80 pounds and reaches February at 152.87. The decline lasts all month and lasts until March 16, when it bottoms at £ 46.18. It is currently trading at 57.05.

Aston Martin Lagonda on the London Stock Exchange [LON: AML]

Aston Martin Lagonda performance against the UKX index [FTSE 100]

AUDI

Audi is the exception. Its actions skyrocketed in early March to coincide with the presentation of the new Audi A3. And although in the middle of the month they experienced a slight setback coinciding with the heyday of the Covid-19, the decline was not as steep as in its competitors and quickly found new stability. Right now it stands at 975 euros.

Audi on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FWB: NSU]

Audi performance against the DAX index

BMW

The BMW Group started the year at € 74.22. It reached February at 64.38 euros and maintained a progressive decline until March 6, when it registered 57.22 euros. So, free fall. It bottomed on March 23, when it was trading at 37.66 euros. Currently, it has recovered to 53.10 euros.

BMW on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FWB: BMW]

Evolution of BMW against the DAX index

FERRARI

Maranello’s house started 2020 at 149.55 euros and reached February at 154.25. It peaked on February 19 at 167.20. From there, decline until bottoming on March 12 at 115.90 euros. The paradigm of the case, which has recovered to 145.90 euros, practically returning to the values ​​it presented in January.

Ferrari at the Milan Stock Exchange [BIT: RACE]

Evolution of Ferrari against the MIB index

FIAT-CHRYSLER

FCA started the year 2020 at 13.36 euros. It reached February at 11.82 euros and March at 10.83 euros, when the negative trend accelerated to 5.81 euros on March 19. Since then, it has risen slightly to 8.03 euros.

FCA on the Milan Stock Exchange [BIT: FCA]

Fiat evolution against the MIB index

FORD

The Ford Motor Company started 2020 at $ 9.42. It reached February at 8.98 and experienced a slight rebound to 9.18 on February 4. From there, fall. On March 2 it was already at 7.20 and on March 23 it registered a minimum of 4.01, from which it has barely recovered. Now it stands at 5.46.

Ford on the New York Stock Exchange [NYSE: F]

Ford Evolution in the SPX Index [S&P 500]

SLING

Honda’s shares fell dramatically from the second half of February, from 3,039 yen on February 21 to a low of 2,136 on April 3. Currently, it stands at 2,483.

Honda on the Tokyo Stock Exchange [TYO: 7267]

Honda performance against the TPXC30 index [TOPIX]

HYUNDAI

Hyundai started 2020 with 118,000 South Korean won and peaked at 136,000 on February 12, when its decline began. On March 19 it reached 65,900.It currently stands at 93,200.

Hyundai on the Busan Stock Exchange [KRX: 005380]

Hyundai’s performance against the KOSPI index

KIA

Kia started 2020 at 42,500 South Korean won. His decline began on February 19, when he was at 41,300. It bottomed on March 23 at 21,500. It is currently at 29,250.

KIA on the Busan Stock Exchange [KRX: 000270]

KIA performance against the KOSPI index

MAZDA

Mazda stood at 1,017 Japanese yen on January 20, at which point it started a decline that became more pronounced starting on February 21. Of the 897 yen it registered on that date, only 511 on April 3. It is now at 581.

Mazda on the Tokyo Stock Exchange [TYO: 7261]

Mazda performance against the TOPIX index [TPX100]

MERCEDES-BENZ (DAIMLER)

Daimler has been in a slight decline since November last year, when it stood at 52 euros. 2020 started at 49.98 euros. It reached February at 41.62 euros and accelerated its decline from the 20th of that month, going from 43.75 euros to 21.84 euros on March 19. Right now it’s at 30.82.

Daimler on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FWB: DAI]

Daimler’s performance against the DAX index

MITSUBISHI

Mitsubishi started 2020 at 2,884 Japanese yen and peaked at 2,936 on February 6. From there, it goes downhill. On April 22, it reached 2,128, but has barely soared since then. Right now it’s at 2,217.

Mitsubishi on the Tokyo Stock Exchange [TYO: 8058]

Evolution of Mitsubishi against the TOPIX index [TOPIX100]

NISSAN

Nissan started the year at 626 yen, reached February in 590 and began its free fall on the 6th of that month, when it was at 604. On April 3 it bottomed out at 316 yen. Right now it’s at 367.

Nissan on the Tokyo Stock Exchange [TYO: 7201]

Nissan’s performance against the TOPIX index [TOPIX30C]

PORSCHE

Porsche went from 69 euros in January to 65 in mid-February. On March 4 the wave of the coronavirus arrived, going from 57.70 euros on that date to 30.32 euros on March 18. Currently it has gone up to 45.47 euros.

Porsche on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FWB: PAH3]

Evolution of Porsche against the DAX index

PSA

Peugeot has had a negative trend since November 2019, although this has been especially accentuated since February 21, 2021, when it was trading at 19.14 euros. It bottomed on March 18 at 9.56 euros. Since then it has recovered to 13.14.

PSA on the Paris Stock Exchange [Euronext: UG]

Evolution of PSA against the CAC40 index

RENAULT

Renault’s value has plummeted since April 2018 (95 euros, then), coinciding with the brand’s financial difficulties. The year 2020 started at 41.90 euros and February at 34.85 euros. Its trend accelerated in the middle of the month and continued until March 16, when it reached 14.55 euros. Currently it stands at 18.28 euros.

Renault on the Paris Stock Exchange [Euronext: RNO]

Renault performance against the CAC40 index

ROLLS-ROYCE

Unlike Ferrari, which has weathered the storm with poise, Rolls-Royce still accuses the consequences of the coronavirus. On February 12 it was trading at £ 699. The free fall began on March 3, going from 635 pounds to 251 on April 3. Right now it stands at 317.20.

Rolls-Royce on the London Stock Exchange [LON: RR]

Rolls-Royce performance against the UKX index [FTSE100]

TESLA

Tesla has multiplied in value and every move by Elon Musk translates into drastic ups and downs. The mark reached $ 917.42 on February 19. That led to a first decline, from which it recovered to stabilize at $ 749 on March 4. Then the coronavirus arrived. Its value fell to $ 361 on March 18, but has since rebounded to $ 794.91, offsetting much of the Covid-19 debacle.

Evolution of Tesla on the Nasdaq Stock Market [NASDAQ: TSLA]

Tesla performance against the NASDAQ index

TOYOTA

The world’s largest manufacturer is also not immune to the consequences of the coronavirus. It fell from 7,837 yen on March 21 to 5,941 on April 16. Currently, it stands at 6,685.

Toyota on the Tokyo Stock Exchange [TYO: 7203]

Toyota performance against the TOPIX index [TPXC30]

VOLKSWAGEN

It started 2020 at 180.50 euros and reached February 12 at 173. It first experienced a sustained decline to 154 euros on March 4, a prelude to the collapse that would continue until March 18, when it registered 87.20 euros. Currently it has rebounded to 128.18 euros.

Volkswagen on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FWB: VOW3]

Volkswagen performance against the DAX index

For the elaboration of these graphs and statistics we have chosen the natural stock market of the country of origin of the multinationals, despite the fact that they are sometimes also represented in other international markets.

