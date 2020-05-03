The agency highlights that disinformation spreads as fast as the coronavirus and journalists are the ones on the front line so that there is no distortion of the truth.

On International Press Day, which is commemorated on May 3, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) summons to reflect on the role of journalists in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unesco points out that in the context of the pandemic As it spreads across the globe, citizens are locked in and eager for news like never before.

Today more than ever news They must be verified, he emphasizes.

Therefore, he adds that the Covid-19 It represents a new challenge for the press, which was already fighting defamation campaigns.

“In times of crisis, the importance of accurate and reliable journalism cannot be overstated,” he emphasizes in a public statement.

The disinformation, warns that it spreads almost as quickly as the virus itself and journalists are the ones on the front line so that there is no distortion of the truth.

“Hence, accurate information is so necessary. Facts and data to avoid spreading fear through false news that can cause panic. Because a free press is essential, we need you more than ever to support us on World Press Freedom Day ”, he points out.

The body of the United Nations recalls that since 1993, more than 1,387 journalists have been killed in the line of duty or simply for being journalists.

Even recently, there are examples that have shown how journalists from all over the world They are being silenced or criminalized for reporting on sensitive issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the aim of fighting disinformation and highlighting the importance of the free press, based on truthful facts, Unesco launched a campaign with messages in typography “Facts” in which phrases such as “For your health, keep your distance on social networks”, “Now is not the time to cover the truth” and “Like food, truthful information is an essential good”

On International Press Freedom Day, Aristegui Noticias joins the Bell from Unesco for a free and truthful press.