Photograph courtesy of Riot Games dated February 22, 2020, showing the Arena Esports Stadium, home of the League of Legends Latin America League in Mexico City (Mexico). . / Courtesy Riot Games / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico, Jun 21 . .- The COVID-19 pandemic modified eSports leagues in Mexico, such as the Latin American League of League of Legends (LLA), which moved from Chile to the country and started the first year of a project of three.

In February, the most important electronic sports championship in the region opened the Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico City, with an investment of 2.5 million dollars in an alliance between Riot Games (developer of League of Legends), one of the most popular television channels. important in the country and a chain of cinemas.

With a capacity for 100 people, the enclosure in which the LLA would have the public in all its phases for the first time, was only used in the first four weeks of Opening 2020, which began in February and ended in May, since the coronavirus forced conduct competition online.

In the Closing 2020, which began on June 20, they will not be able to use the property at least during the group phase that ends on August 9.

According to a calculation made by Efe, Riot Games will stop receiving only $ 17,083 at the box office. COVID-19 also forced the US company to cancel two mass finals.

In addition to not doing face-to-face events, the LLA lived its most watched tournament, but its teams suffered to sign players and others like XTEN, reduced their budget by up to 80 percent.

« Like all industries, economic losses were recorded. The pandemic imposed challenges on us, especially for teams to renew their workforce, but we are working to improve competition in this context, » Riot Games general manager for Latin America, Raúl, told Efe. Fernandez.

The Mexican Championship of the Rainbow Six Siege video game had planned in 2020, when its second season will be played, to make a contest in person, to join the LLA as the only ones in Mexico to play all its phases with an audience.

Due to the pandemic this plan did not happen and Ubisoft, owner of Rainbow, will seek to achieve its goal in August, during the second half of the tournament or in 2021.

« We are in a time of transition due to the coronavirus, we proposed the option of looking for a location in Mexico City with an audience for about 100 people, we are still open to the option with the public, » the eSports specialist for Ubisoft in Latin America told Efe Álvaro Irurita.

The teams, by not making the move to the Mexican capital, will receive only 50 percent of the budgeted support from Ubisoft, while the developer will stop receiving $ 3,527 in ticket sales.

« Let’s hope that in August we can do it in person, otherwise we would have to wait until 2021. The community earns more so than without an audience, » added Irurita.

The League of Legends (DDH) Division of Honor, the most successful Mexican eSport tournament in the world, had to suspend two face-to-face finals, the last Opening and the Closing.

These events are the only events in the year of HRD that bring the community together live and without them, the second division of the video game will stop receiving $ 17,991 just for tickets.

« The face-to-face events in Mexico for us do not mean anything, the prices of the tickets are symbolic, we have an average of 1,500 people per event and what we aim is to increase the number of fans for the next one, » said the manager of the Liga de Videojuegos Profesional México, the Argentine Juan Diego García.

The first edition of the Free Fire League Latin America had to suspend its final, leaving the champion deserted and the $ 52,000 bag that would be distributed among the teams.

The final would be in Mexico City, in a venue with capacity for 1,500 people who would leave a profit on ticket sales of $ 7,937.