The current pandemic produced by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has caused, since the end of 2019 emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the contagion of more than two and a half million people in 185 countries around the world, with a death toll that exceeded 180,000 at the end of April. The United States, Spain and Italy harbor the highest number of diagnosed cases and deaths from the disease, which are mainly concentrated in the elderly and those with previous pathologies. This has forced governments to take social distancing measures, while health systems have been subjected to assistance pressure that left them on the verge of collapse.

The population attends from its confinement to the rapid expansion of a hitherto unknown infection, which generates fear, confusion, mistrust of the information received and the measures adopted by the authorities, and uncertainty about the end of the state of alarm and the staggered return to a way of living whose conditions are unknown. Along with the tragedy of lost lives, the magnitude of the very serious repercussions that the pandemic has and will have on the economy, make up a complex scenario that we do not recognize as our own, as if humanity had never before been forced to face a similar situation.

Is that so? Can you find similarities with other epidemics of the past in terms of how it originates, how it spreads, the panic unleashed in the population, the measures taken by the authorities to curb the contagion and the medical, demographic and economic repercussions? The medical-historical reflection on the evolution of infections can give us a broad perspective that helps to better understand current epidemics such as COVID-19, which parallels other previous great pandemics.

The origin of infectious diseases was long the subject of controversy. Greek doctors, based on the idea of ​​the balance between man and his environment, thought that epidemics were caused by the conjunction of certain atmospheric and local conditions, which led to the notion of “epidemic constitution”. Throughout the Middle Ages, a corruption or alteration of the atmospheric air caused by the presence of the so-called harmful miasms, vapors or exhalations that came from decomposing organic matter or stagnant water was accepted as the origin of the infectious disease. that, when introduced into the body through respiration, altered bodily humors.

This miasmatic theory was maintained with little variation until the 19th century. During this century, ideas about infectious etiology followed three clearly differentiated stages. In a first stage, which covers until the 1950s, the miasmatic-atmospheric theory was predominant. In the 1950s and 1960s some scientists argued that the causes of the contagion were microscopic living things, but they could not isolate themselves. This theory of animated contagion was tested at the end of the century with the experimental demonstration of the microbial transmission of the disease, which led to the consolidation of medical microbiology.

The plague caused the first known epidemics. Caused by bacteria, it was transmitted from the bite of the infected black rat flea. If the microorganism reached the lungs, it caused pneumonia and the transmission of the infectious agent through the saliva drops, which increased its contagiousness. The best known plague epidemic is the so-called black plague, which appeared in the middle of the 14th century. A third of the world’s population died, between 75 and 200 million people. As a cause of the disease, miasmas transmitted by the air and responsible for its bad smell were used, hence the polysemy of the word plague. These miasmas were attributed a sticky consistency that made them adhere to objects and also removed them by the patient through sweat. Contact with them could also cause the disease, so isolation measures were arranged for the plagued and for people and goods coming from epidemic places, who had to go through quarantine (forty days period) before obtaining permission to enter a town. It was thought that, after that time, contagion would no longer occur.

When, five centuries later, cholera first arrived in Europe from India, causing around three hundred thousand deaths, panic over a hitherto unknown disease outside the Hindu subcontinent took over the population again, a situation that was repeated to throughout the successive pandemics that spread during the 19th century. Until in 1883 the German bacteriologist Robert Koch demonstrated that it was transmitted through drinking water contaminated with the cholera bacillus, cholera was attributed an atmospheric origin through miasms and the usual measures of establishing sanitary cords and quarantines were adopted and fumigation of people and objects with gaseous disinfectants.

The change from the miasmatic etiological paradigm to the microbial one through water was slow to be accepted. That same year in 1883, the doctor Vicente Peset Cervera wrote in The Medical Chronicle: «it is not necessary to boil the water before drinking it or cook the fruits. With such ridiculous measures, impossible in practice, what could happen to the fool, who surrounds himself with glittering and corrosive vapors to avoid contagion, which he achieves, but dies scorched by those. These [las pandemias] they are not fattening with neat individuals, who use a good diet and dress in hygiene clothing. Therefore, make the peoples healthy and do not fear the cruel scourges ».

Two years later, during the fourth cholera pandemic, preventive measures were already guided by the bacterial etiology and the cleaning of the streets and the isolation of the choleric was joined by the cleaning of the sewers, the council to boil the water before consuming it and the control of the potability of drinking water through its bacteriological analysis in the laboratory. When the advance of the epidemic made the isolation of the patients in their homes unfeasible, lazarettos were enabled for those people who had had some contact with choleric and were kept under observation in case they were in an incubation period. Specific hospitals for cholera patients were also opened, so that they did not maintain contact with patients admitted for other pathologies. To these measures was added the application of the first cholera vaccine developed in the world. It was discovered by the Catalan bacteriologist Jaime Ferrán Clúa, who carried out a vaccination campaign in the city of Valencia and in different populations of the province invaded by cholera in 1885.

Already in the following century, another great pandemic occurred that bears many similarities to that of COVID-19: the so-called Spanish flu of 1918-1919. It was also transmitted very quickly, by the respiratory route. Its speed of expansion throughout the world through human and merchandise transport was greater than that achieved by the cholera pandemics of the 19th century and covered a greater extent than the black plague. The magnitude of its epidemic impact was not reached again until the appearance of AIDS in the eighties.

Despite its name, it did not originate in Spain, but in the United States, in a military camp in Funston (Kansas) on March 4, 1918. It was brought to Europe by the American soldiers who fought in the First World War, and The first cases occurred on April 1 in the French cities of Brest and Bordeaux. Military censorship prevented the news about its rapid expansion and high mortality from reaching the press in the fighting countries, to avoid demoralizing the troops and the population. This was not the case in Spain, which saw the first outbreak in Madrid in May, two months after its silent arrival on the European continent.

Isolation was used to prevent contagion, with the establishment of sanitary cords and quarantines, which did not prevent around a third of the world population from becoming infected and 75 million people dying from the disease in the three waves that occurred: in the spring and fall of 1918 and in the first months of 1919, a higher death toll than that caused by World War I in the four years it lasted. The lack of food and medicine, the destruction of houses and a heavily damaged health infrastructure after the conflict multiplied the impact and severity of the pandemic. Two hundred and seventy thousand people died in Spain, especially young adults, between the ages of 20 and 40. Its case fatality rate, above 2.5 percent, far exceeded the 0.1 percent rates common in previous influenza epidemics.

Medicine barely had the resources to combat this pandemic. Its viral etiology was unknown, so there was no vaccine available to prevent it or therapeutic measures such as serums or antivirals. There were also no antibiotics that could combat the serious respiratory complications that it caused, especially pneumonia and bronchitis.

The impact of the previous pandemics on society was in all cases very high, not only due to its health implications, but also economic, demographic, scientific and emotional due to the fear unleashed by the unknown. And, in all of them, the most disadvantaged population was the one that suffered the most raw consequences, as with COVID-19. Prevention, good information from doctors and authorities, and solidarity are as important and necessary today as they were then.

If you wish, you can find more content on the new coronavirus pandemic here.