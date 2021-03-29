The covid-19 pandemic almost did not happen, says study

The relevant dates of the first year of the pandemic 1:16

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic almost didn’t happen, a new study shows.

Researchers working to show when and how the virus first emerged in China estimate that the virus likely did not infect the first human before October 2019 at the earliest. And their models showed something else: it almost did not become a pandemic virus.

Only bad luck and crowded conditions at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, the place where the pandemic appears to have started, gave the virus the advantage it needed to explode around the world, the researchers reported in the journal Science.

It was a perfect storm; we now know that the virus had a stroke or two to become firmly established, “Michael Worobey, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona who worked on the study, told CNN.

“If things had been a little different, if the first person who brought that to the Huanan market had decided not to go that day, or even if she was too sick to go and just stayed home, it is possible that that person or another early overpropagation may not have occurred. We may never have known anything.

How did they trace the start of the covid-19 pandemic?

The team employed molecular dating, using the rate of ongoing mutations to calculate how long the virus has been around. They also ran computer models to show when and how it could have spread, and how it spread.

“Our study was designed to answer the question of how long SARS-CoV-2 could have circulated in China before it was discovered,” said Joel Wertheim, associate professor in the University’s Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health. of California from the San Diego School of Medicine.

“To answer this question, we combined three important pieces of information: a detailed understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 spread in Wuhan before confinement, the genetic diversity of the virus in China, and reports of the first cases of covid- 19 in China. By combining these different lines of evidence, we were able to establish an upper limit in mid-October 2019 for when SARS-CoV-2 began circulating in Hubei province. ‘

The evidence clearly indicates that the virus could not have been circulating before that, the researchers said. There have been reports from Italy and other European countries of evidence that the virus may have infected people there before October. But Thursday’s study indicates that only about a dozen people were infected between October and December, Worobey said.

“Given that, it is difficult to reconcile these low virus levels in China with the claims of infections in Europe and the United States at the same time,” Wertheim said in a statement.

“I am quite skeptical of claims that there would be covid-19 outside of China at the time.”

The study indicates that the virus emerged in China’s Hubei province and not elsewhere, the researchers said.

“Our results also refute the claims of a large number of patients requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 in Hubei province before December 2019,” they wrote.

From a handful of cases in late 2019, the virus exploded around the world. According to Johns Hopkins University, it has been diagnosed in 121.7 million people and has killed almost 2.7 million. The United States has been by far the worst affected country, with nearly 30 million diagnosed cases and nearly 540,000 deaths.

I do not know what animal was the source of the covid-19

The study does not show which animal was the source of the virus. The genetic evidence shows that bats are carriers of a closely related virus and also suggests that another intermediate animal species likely became infected and transmitted the virus to a human somewhere.

This happens. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly track and report cases of new strains of influenza that infect people who attend county fairs and interact with pigs, for example. But so far, none of these infections have caused an epidemic or even an outbreak.

What is needed is an infected person and a lot of contact with other people, such as in a heavily populated seafood market. “If the virus is not lucky enough to meet those circumstances, even a well-adapted virus can disappear,” said Worobey.

“It gives you some perspective: these events are probably happening much more frequently than we realize. They just (viruses) can’t do it and we never hear about them, ”said Worobey.

And that could have happened with covid-19.

In the models that the computer ran, the virus only activates about 30% of the time. The rest of the time, the models show that it should have gone extinct after infecting a handful of people.

“What could have happened here was that the virus spread to a very low number of people in October, November and December and then entered this Huanan seafood market,” said Worobey.

The market is likely not where the virus first infected people, but only where it was amplified.

Given how short the virus was around, it’s remarkable that it was identified so quickly, Worobey said.

“It was pretty clear sometime in December, before there was a large enough pool of people infected, that there was a chance of discovering a new virus,” he said. By January 2020, it had been sequenced and characterized.

However, it was too late, perhaps because Covid-19 is not deadly enough. The first SARS virus killed about 10% of its victims between 2002 and 2004 before it was stopped by a concerted global effort.

“As a scientific community, we were certainly aware of the pandemic potential of a moderately virulent and highly communicable pathogen. But our disease reporting system relies on detecting spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. Clearly, that was not enough to stop COVID-19, “Wertheim told CNN.