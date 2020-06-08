Although physical contact will always be the best tool, one of the teachings of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Dominican Republic is that the medical field is prepared to offer services virtually, via teleconsultation (remote consultation) or telemedicine, but to guarantee a correct exercise the country must proceed to regulate it.

This is stated by Dr. Togarma Rodríguez Aquino, medical lawyer, past president of the Dominican Society of Physiatry and the Dominican Academy of Medicine, who affirms that many medical consultations, especially second opinion consultations and the review of analysis and images are They can be done by tele consultation without the patient having to go to the doctor’s office.

He emphasizes that as of last March with the threat of the Covid-19, the doctors resorted to everything they had on hand so as not to leave the patients abandoned, which allowed the teleconsultation to begin to gather forces in the country, although in other countries of the region, there is solid experience in telemedicine.

“We learned that the meeting of the doctor and the patient can be virtual, although the presence could never be replaced in some cases”, explains in an interview with Listín Diario Dr. Rodríguez Aquino, current director of the Dominican Medical Archives Magazine of the Dominican Academy of Medicine.

Virtual Summit

Dr. Rodríguez Aquino reported that to continue advancing respect, at 5:00 pm today, the “First Virtual Telemedicine Summit: A Possible and Necessary Reality” will be held, with the participation of experts from different countries, with the endorsement from different institutions, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Dominican Academy of Medicine, the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University, the Pan American Network of Bioethics and Communication and the Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine.

He points out that in view of the fact that telemedicine is a reality in the Dominican Republic, a broad and specific regulatory framework is necessary that offers guarantees to both the patient and health personnel when providing their care.

It is also necessary, he adds, an organization capable of articulating the information and making it possible to speak about the different information systems that provide data related to patients, is the interoperability criterion referred to by ICT experts.

Telemedicine

The specialist recalls that telemedicine is the provision of remote medical services, through the use of information and communication technologies, and ranges from the discussion of a medical case among health professionals to a consultation, diagnosis, treatment and even remote surgery in real time.

MONITORING

Telemonitoring

Telemedicine includes teleconsultation or remote consultation, telemonitoring (remote monitoring of patients’ vital signs or sugar, weight measurements that help to detect any warning signs early).

“In this way, a person with diabetes can measure their sugar level every morning and the device with which it is measured can send the signal to their doctor and thus their doctor can see the variations they have had, then send them the adjustments in the necessary treatment , without the patient having to go to the consultation in person and avoiding that the patient get out of control and endanger his life.

Using telemedicine, he adds, devices that are placed on Alzheimer’s patients are grouped, to prevent them from being lost and to be able to locate them quickly.