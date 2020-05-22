Lima, May 21 . .- The epidemic of COVID-19 maintains its high rate of contagion in Peru, the second country most affected by the disease in Latin America, after Brazil, on Thursday exceeding 108,000 cases detected and 3,100 deceased.

Despite the quarantine in force for almost 70 days and the Government’s opinion that it is already on the plateau of the disease, the latest official figures kept thousands of new cases detected, attributed in part to the large number of tests that they are carried out daily.

The data offered this Thursday by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported 4,749 new cases, a new daily record that brought the total number of infected to 108,769, and another 124 deaths, reaching 3,148 deaths since it was detected. the first case in the country, on March 6.

LESS HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERED

The health authorities maintained the high number of daily tests, between molecular and rapid, until reaching 736,587 with 21,077 taken in the last hours.

In addition, they reported a decrease in hospitalized patients, establishing that figure at 7,455 people, 78 less than the day before, but 886 remain in intensive care units (ICU), 17 more than the previous day.

Medical discharges also fell sharply, with another 1,619 reported, when there were more than 5,000 on Wednesday, although the total number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 43,587.

While the epidemic maintains its high impact in Lima, which has 70,155 cases and 1,114 deaths, it slowed down in the Amazon region of Loreto, which became the tenth in number of cases, with 3,166, and 266 deaths, two more in the last hours, after having reported dozens of deaths daily in recent weeks.

PURCHASE AND ACCESS TO MEDICINES

This Thursday, the Government issued a series of measures to guarantee that patients have access to products necessary to combat the disease, including medicines that are compulsory for sale in pharmacies and the purchase of these for almost 214 million soles (61.1 million soles). of dollars).

The Ministry of Health incorporated a group of drugs that are used to fight the disease in the list of generic drugs that pharmacies must sell on a mandatory basis.

The Government also reported that the ministry will acquire medicines for almost 214 million soles, to distribute them in establishments of the first level of care and to people with a positive diagnosis of the disease in their homes.

The National Center for the Supply of Strategic Health Resources (Cenares) will also buy medicines for social security, the metropolitan health system, the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), the Armed Forces and the Police, the Justice sector and volunteer firefighters.

In addition, the prescription of electronic prescriptions was authorized, which may be purchased directly from the country’s laboratories and drug stores, while pharmacies and apothecaries must report the prices and availability of medications, rapid and molecular tests, protective equipment and other medical devices.

Failure to comply with this information will be punished with fines of up to 16,800 soles (about $ 4,800).

TARGETED QUARANTINE

While awaiting the decision that the Executive will make regarding the quarantine, which in principle should end this Sunday, Defense Minister Walter Martos announced that he will recommend that the measure be maintained in the northern Lambayeque region, which with 5,581 cases and 516 deaths. It is the third most affected by the epidemic.

“I am going to take the suggestion of the authorities unanimously and my recommendation, from the Ministry of Defense, is that the quarantine in the department of Lambayeque is not lifted,” he said.

During a visit to that locality, Martos announced that the Government is evaluating the implementation of a “targeted quarantine”, with restrictions on social isolation only in the regions most affected by the epidemic.

Although he noted that the cases in Lambayeque would be decreasing, he warned that the high demand for care in hospitals in that region, which only has 40 intensive care unit beds and 73 beds with available oxygen points, continues.

MEDICAL SCHOOL ASKS FOR FLEXIBLE QUARANTINE

For its part, the Peruvian Medical College (CMP) considered that the health emergency should be extended for one or two months in the country, in addition to applying a “flexible” quarantine, according to the “risk of transmission” in each locality.

“The Peruvian Medical College considers it urgently necessary to implement strategies and actions that mitigate the impact of the high morbidity and mortality that the pandemic currently presents in our country,” he said.

The CMP also reported that 26 doctors have died during the epidemic and 1,060 are infected, 33 of them in intensive care units.

The interior secretary of the Medical College, Edén Galán, declared to Channel N that his union faces “a quite critical situation” and that 24 sick doctors have had to be transferred to Lima by air from the cities of Iquitos, Pucallpa, Piura and Chiclayo, they are among the most affected by the disease.

.