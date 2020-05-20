The new coronavirus deletes 555,247 formal jobs, higher than the 342,077 new jobs registered in all of 2019, according to IMSS figures.

By Francisco Rivera

The new coronavirus epidemic in Mexico erased 555,247 formal jobs in April, according to IMSS figures published on Tuesday.

The data contrasts with the 342,077 new jobs registered in 2019 with the institute led by Zoé Robledo.

The loss is much deeper than the contraction of 3,080 positions in April last year.

Over the weekend, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had announced that his government estimated a loss of half a million formal jobs in April due to the economic impact of the virus.

In the accumulated as of April 30, the IMSS had a record of 19 million 927,696 jobs, a drop of 2.7% compared to the accumulated as of March 31, which was 20 million 482,943.

The entities with the highest losses

Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur and Guerrero had the deepest contractions at an annual rate, with -18.1%, -10.8% and -6.3%, respectively.

Source: Inegi

The federal government intends to create two million jobs in nine months through the construction of housing, the expansion of the Sembrando Vida program and flagship projects such as the Maya Train.

Last week the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported its decision to cancel the publication of the results of the monthly employment survey for April and May due to the impossibility of doing face-to-face interviews due to the health emergency.

However, he added that he is working on a telephone survey. Unlike IMSS data, Inegi surveys include informal work.

