This is the featured news this Friday, March 27 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

The United States gives mega support … Mexico, aspirin

US Senate approves $ 2 trillion package. Mexican government has not announced any support for companies

THE DAY

AMLO summons the G-20 to a truce to calm markets

Urges to curb financial speculation and the fight on petro-prices

THE UNIVERSAL

Covid-19 infects the United States; leads infections

Pandemic reaches half a million in the world. Mexico seeks to reach phase 3 with fewer cases

MILLENNIUM

Climb the curve: 5 deaths and 110 infections in 24 hours

The president alerts the Group of 20 about the hoarding of medicines and medical equipment that the powers already operate; the summit agrees to inject up to $ 5 trillion into the global economy

EXCÉLSIOR

Mexico buys weapons against the pandemic

The Institute of Health for Welfare is in the process of purchasing 217 different types of medical supplies such as acetaminophen, surgical gowns, gloves, face masks, soap, and disposable respirators.

THE FINANCIAL

The United States becomes the focus of contagion for Covid-19

The American Union surpasses in cases already Italy and China, where the new coronavirus arose

THE ECONOMIST

Standard & Poor’s downgrades Mexico and Petróleos Mexicanos credit notes

It envisions impact by coronavirus and oil fall. It expands the forecast for a drop in GDP to 2-2.5%, due to mistrust of the Private Initiative and poor investment dynamics.

