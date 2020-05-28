Seville, May 28 . .- The coronavirus crisis has paralyzed the Andalusian aeronautical sector, second in Spain in turnover, with sales of 2.5 billion euros and first in exports, and threatens its future if at the end of the year it is not reactivates commercial aviation.

With a century of history, almost a hundred companies and 16,000 direct jobs, this sector began to suffer tensions before COVID-19, when its dependence, 80%, on Airbus orders was affected by the closure of the A380 program and reduction of the A350 model, for which several Andalusian factories of the European aeronautical consortium and a large part of the auxiliary industry worked.

The crisis of the Boeing 737 MAX, for which Andalusian factory components were also manufacturing, raised the alarm.

Furthermore, the election by the central government of Indra as a Spanish partner for the future European air combat system (FCAS), to the detriment of Airbus, clouded the demand for more workload for the Andalusian factories of the successful A320neo and A321neo aircraft of the European consortium, highly demanded after the 737Max crisis.

But Airbus announced staff readjustments at its Andalusian factories to adapt them to the closure of the A380 program and the slowdown of the A350.

PRODUCTION CUTTING AND ERTES

And the crisis of COVID-19 came, with the stoppage of activity during confinement and the subsequent reduction of 30% of Airbus production, translated into an ERTE until the end of September for 3,178 employees of its commercial aircraft division in Spain.

At the Puerto Real plant (Cádiz), already affected by the stoppage of the Boeing 737 Max, the ERTE will affect 379 of its 472 workers, with a severe drop in activity.

The other Airbus factory in Cádiz, that of El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), with 456 workers, has also decreased its activity, but without ERTE, by transferring part of its workforce to the military division, less affected by the crisis.

In fact, Airbus Defense maintains production at its Seville plants in Tablada, 823 employees, and in San Pablo, 1,780 workers, where the A400M, C295 and CN235 transport aircraft are assembled, at a reduced rate in recent years to prolong these programs while new contracts are achieved, but with increased maintenance activity.

The reduction in production and the ERTE of Airbus have been transferred to its Andalusian suppliers, which have also cut their activity until the fall, at least.

Aciturri, owned by the Castilian-Leonese family Clemente and the first top level aeronautical provider (Tier 1) of Spanish capital, has dropped its activity more than 40% and the plant of its subsidiary Aciturri Assembly in Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville) applies an ERTE until year-end for 85 of its 176 employees.

Aciturri is also the main shareholder of Alestis, the first Andalusian aeronautical company, where the ERTE is applied until September 30 to 80% of its 1,376 employees, distributed between the Cádiz plants in Puerto Real and Puerto de Santa María; its other two factories, central services and engineering center in Seville, and a sixth factory in Álava.

Other smaller Andalusian aeronautical providers, such as Aerotecnic, Sofitec, Aeroestructuras Sevilla or Elimco, have also reduced their activity and have applied an ERTE.

At the beginning of May, ERTE had been processed in thirteen medium or small aeronautical companies in Cádiz, Seville, Malaga and Córdoba, which affected 603 workers, according to data provided to Efe by the Ministry of Employment.

The stoppage also affects Raynair’s maintenance center at Seville’s airport, one of the largest in Europe, and close to which numerous planes of this airline remain parked.

OPINIONS AND FORECASTS

For Julián Tierno, European union leader of Airbus, this temporary stoppage of the aeronautical sector represents “an oxygen balloon” that will allow him to win a few months, waiting for the airlines to recover their activity.

At the end of the year, he added in statements to Efe, the aeronautical industry, which now manages pending delivery orders, will have to reassess its future.

Antonio Gómez-Guillamón, president of the Andalucía Aerospace cluster, urges financial support so that the airlines can fly again as soon as possible, because the future of the aeronautical industry depends on it, but he believes it essential that the Andalusian sector diversify its customers, beyond Airbus , and bet on new activities such as drones, maintenance or pilot training.

For Ramón Rodríguez, CEO of Hispano Aeronáutica, short-term decisions are needed to “structure the debt with long-term financing and soft loans”, as well as “optimize the workforce and operations so that inventories are reduced.”

And he adds to Efe that “it is also key to unify” medium-size suppliers (Tier 3) “into a single national representative”, such as Aernnova, and diversify the client portfolio, which could be applied in the renewal of Harriers aircraft from the Navy by the F35, by Lockheed Martin, and the anti-submarines P3 Orión, by the P-8 Poseidon, by Boeing.

What these specialists agree on is that, if the skies are not filled with airplanes this winter, a good part of the Andalusian aeronautical industry may not survive COVID-19.

Alfredo Martínez

.