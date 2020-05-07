The coronavirus crisis has caused 69% of the financial directors of companies everyone is concerned about the “Strong economic recession” looming and for the impact it will have on your companies.

According to an analysis carried out by PwC following different interviews with nearly 900 executives from 24 countries, 80% of CFOs expect a drop in both revenue and profit this year.

In response to the crisis, 82% of CFOs are driving cost containment initiatives in their companies, as well as taking measures in their workplaces, in their supply chains and in relation to their investments, to prepare their companies to move forward after overcoming the health crisis that has generated the coronavirus.

Job security: the priority of companies

The two main measures being considered are changes in the requirements of job security and reconfiguration of workspaces to meet social distance (55%), although there are differences between countries and sectors.

For example, 77% of CFOs in United States places safety as the highest priority, compared to 33% of Switzerland. In addition, 46% of CFOs say they will accelerate automation and the launch of new ways of working.

Three months of recovery

However, CFOs also show some optimismSince half of the respondents say that their companies could return to normal in just three months if the crisis caused by the coronavirus ended at this time.

The CFOs who are most optimistic in this regard are those from the sectors least affected by this crisis, such as Energy (62%), Health (54%) and Distribution and Consumption (51%).

Furthermore, although capital investments are the most likely to be canceled or frozen in the current context, only 18% plan to defer or eliminate investments in digital transformation.