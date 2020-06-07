Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. a11

Rommel Pacheco has not only distinguished himself for being an Olympic and world diver, he is also a social activist with the sole purpose of helping, as he did yesterday in a collection center that he installed in his native Merida, hit by the tropical storm Cristóbal.

When confinement began due to the Covid-19 crisis, Rommel and his family brought groceries to vulnerable groups in San Crisanto due to the economic repercussions in that town. In addition, her sister Kenya, who is a doctor, is on the front lines of the Women’s Hospital in Merida.

Yesterday, in the rain and sheltered in a tent on García Lavín Avenue, the diver was amazed because with so little time to call the citizens brought food, clothing and footwear in good condition, mouth guards, diapers, cleaning supplies, whatever necessary, to mitigate the pain suffered by those most in need.

“People are having an ugly time with floods of more than a meter in vulnerable communities. I think that as public figures we have the responsibility to do this type of action and contribute a grain of sand.

“Among all that we are going through such as a pandemic, hurricane, earthquakes, we must help, bring out the positive side in these crises. With the Covid-19 and the closure, everyone is upset.

I want to send a message of peace and fraternity with what is happening due to violence in some states (Jalisco and Mexico City). There is no need to attack us, the confrontations between police and citizens (mostly young people) should not be, we have to be united so that the country can get ahead, Pacheco Marrufo told La Jornada by telephone.

Despite the global health emergency, Rommel does not neglect plans to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics once competition resumes the following year.

The finalist in the editions of Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and world medalist, follows the trainings at home and takes the opportunity to give virtual classes to children on Canal Once, with the physical activation capsules implemented by the Ministry of Public Education.