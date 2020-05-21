S. A. Sevilla

Updated: 05/20/2020 19:28

The sum of the new unemployed, workers affected by an ERTE and the self-employed with extraordinary benefits between March and April amounts to 5.25 million people throughout Spain, which represents 27.2% of Social Security affiliates before this crisis, a percentage that in the case of the autonomous community of Andalusia rises to 28.1%.

The regional differences in the labor impact of the pandemic are largely explained by the productive specialization of each autonomy: the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community and Andalusia are the four communities in which the sectoral effect is most negative, mainly due to the weight of tourism.

If the three groups are added, new registered unemployed, affected by ERTE and self-employed with benefits, the result is 5.25 million people who have suffered the consequences of the crisis in the workplace. This means that the national total of those affected by the Covid-19 labor force already represents 27.2% of those affiliated to Social Security who there was at the end of February.

Differences between communities

However, there are great differences by autonomous community. While in the Balearic and Canary Islands the percentage of those affected by Covid-19 in the workplace exceeds 40% of the members, in Murcia and Extremadura, it does not reach 22%. The differences between regions exceed 20 percentage points, according to data from the new Covid-19 report: IvieExpress, prepared by Lorenzo Serrano, Ángel Soler and Fernando Pascual.

The sectoral specialization of each region explains a large part of the differences in the impact of the crisis on the labor market, since sectors such as hospitality or artistic, recreational or entertainment activities they have suffered very sharp falls in employment in March and April (-15% and -9.3%, respectively). While at the opposite extreme, health and social services activities have increased their employment by 6.3% in the same period.

The Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community and Andalusia are the four regions whose productive specialization contributes the most to a worse evolution of their labor market in the current circumstances. The estimated sectoral effect for the Valencian Community is the third most negative in the country as a whole, behind only the Balearic and Canary Islands.. On the contrary, Navarra, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha show the best performance in this regard.

To the sectoral effect, we must also add the additional element of asymmetry marked by the different intensity of the health problems in each territory and the different speeds or phases in which each region will abandon confinement. This gradual de-escalation process has implications different depending on the type of company, branch of activity and characteristics of jobs and workers.

