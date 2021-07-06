The coveted James Webb space telescope

This device has become in recent years in the great desired. There was talk of building it for the first time in 1996, as a successor to the Hubble, which had been launched only six years earlier, in 1990: the project moved forward and its launch was scheduled for 2010. An illusion: the mission will begin this year, after a succession of exasperating delays and an investment of billions of dollars.

But everything comes: JWST will depart for space on October 31, 2021, on the back of an Ariane 5 rocket that will take off from the European Spaceport of Kurú, in French Guiana. Unlike Hubble, which is in Earth’s orbit, JWST will be positioned 1.5 million kilometers away, at a point of gravitational stability beyond the Moon’s orbit called Lagrange Point 2. With a primary mirror 6.5 meters wide, it will be the largest telescope we have ever launched into space. Your mirror is made up of 18 gold-plated hexagonal segments, which combine to create a single, vast honeycomb pattern. The JWST will launch folded and open in space. You will finish testing your systems and will begin its mission about six months after launch.

At its base there is a large umbrella the size of a tennis court that will prevent the sunlight from reaching the mirror, which will allow you to see without obstacles. Scientists lick their heads at what you’ll see. Instead of focusing on visible light and ultraviolet radiation, as Hubble does, JWST will study infrared electromagnetic radiation that travels through the cosmos. This will allow you appreciate many more objects than any telescope before: planetary systems around stars (Will it find habitable worlds?), galaxies dating back to the earliest moments of the universe … In theory, it will capture radiation emitted only 100 million to 250 million years after the Big Bang.

The JWST will have among its great challenges the study of exoplanet atmospheres, looking for signs of present or past life. Among the targets is the TRAPPIST-1 system, made up of seven rocky planets orbiting a red dwarf star just 39 light-years from Earth. The telescope will also be used to search for large exoplanets, including Jupiter-style gas giants, to better understand how they form. Astrophysicists hope that it will help them to investigate the formation of the first galaxies, and to find out how the supermassive black holes at their centers arose. In addition, the James Webb will shed light on the origin of the planets, as it will capture radiation that interstellar gas and dust have hidden from us until today.

The JWST doesn’t just look into the distance. It will serve to investigate the planets and moons of the outer Solar System, of which it will provide unprecedented observations that will surely bring surprises. Thanks to its technology, it will allow us to study comets and asteroids with an unprecedented level of detail, and as we have already said, it will be an extraordinary tool in the search for extraterrestrial life. Without a doubt, we are looking at the most impressive and ambitious space telescope in history. If all goes well and there are no more delays, starting next year he will provide us with incredible finds. Who knows what he will discover.