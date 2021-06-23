The cover of the newspaper ‘Bild’ which is a slap in the face to UEFA and its veto of the multicolored flag

Icon of the mobile application of the German newspaper ‘Bild’. (Photo: Thomas Trutschel via .)

UEFA prohibits Munich from lighting the stadium in Germany-Hungary against a homophobic law. A gesture of pure empathy is banned, but not everyone is UEFA. There is humanity out there. That is why social networks are filling with multicolored flags and messages of support for the mayor of the German city and even the press is joining, with messages of obvious editorial content.

The most striking case, that of the German newspaper Bild, which carried on its cover a montage of the gay and German pride flag, united by the color pattern, without the need for more words: Germany is for diversity, let’s go with Germany, but also with respect for all trends.

The bet is more deserving if one takes into account that the Bild has a conservative tendency and that it has a circulation of 3.6 million copies, which makes it the most widely distributed in Europe and the fourth in the world.

The initiative has been widely applauded on European social networks, although there are also messages that reduce enthusiasm because “it comes from the newspaper that the German far right reads”, “it does not serve to change things” or “the problem is that they do not read it the Hungarians ”, whose government has presented a bill that equates homosexuality and pedophilia and prevents talking about same-sex couples in schools.

UEFA recalls that “it is a politically and religiously neutral organization”, and therefore, “given the political context of this request (a message directed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national Parliament), it must reject it,” according to its statement. .

There will be flags, whether UEFA wants it or not

But his explanations are not convincing and the gestures of support multiply. Amnesty International …

