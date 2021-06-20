The Covalis fund enters Sacyr’s capital with a 3% stake

Related news

Covalis Capital, a fund headquartered in London and active in the Cayman Islands, has emerged a stake of more than 3% in the capital of Sacyr. This package is valued at almost 40 million euros based on its current capitalization.

According to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the fund broke into the capital of the construction company last Monday, June 14 through 18.6 million securities in the form of financial instruments.

Specifically, it is an equity swap, a financial swap contract that the investment firm has to exchange between June 11 and the next day 30 of the same month, at least half of its shares.

Sixth shareholder

Covalis becomes, with this participation, the sixth largest shareholder of Sacyr, behind the oil company Disa (14.5%); José Manuel Loureda, founder of the construction company and director of Repsol (8.3%), Beta Asociados (8%), Grupo Fuertes (6.3%) and Norges Bank (3.2%).

Sacyr’s shares are still 21.2% below the levels at which they were trading before the pandemic, at a price now of 2.12 euros. From the lows to which it fell during the health crisis, it has already doubled in value and, so far this year, it has risen 6%.

Covalis Capital was one of the funds thatThey treasured the consortium of institutional investors that acquired EDP the gas distributor Naturgás in July 2017. JP Morgan Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Swiss Life Asset Managers were the rest of the advisors.