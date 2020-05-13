In the midst of the closure and chaos that was ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ there was a memorable moment that revealed the relationship of the human mystic with one of the members of the Suicide Squad, it was recently announced that the scenes between Constantine and King Shark that they saw are not the only ones.

The moment comes when the remaining members of the Justice League ask the Suicide Squad for help. after his disastrous defeat at the hands of Darkseid a couple of years earlier.

Constantine is nervous to see King Shark, his ex, the humor comes in part because Raven, like several viewers, believed he was referring to Harley Quinn.

Although it is only a brief and disposable joke that has never been followed, it has had consequences to such an extent that the actor who plays it, both in the animated films and in the live-action series, Matt Ryan, has made statements about it.

But, the initial script for ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ considered more scenes between Constantine and King Shark.

According to executive producer James Tucker, the dialogue was intended to go into greater detail.

“I can’t remember exactly what happened to get to that. We were in a room, and when you’re doing a breaking story, it’s like making a stew: everyone is cutting chunks and throwing them in the pot. And the chunks that are They do are often ingredients that multiple people have contributed, “Tucker explained.

The producer said that “someone said something about Constantine’s ex, and someone else said that he and King Shark should have had something. Or it could have been another character and someone said, ‘Oh, maybe King Shark,’ the least likely candidate. ”

Tucker’s decision to cut out the details of the love encounter was probably best.. The joke landed on the reveal, topped off by King Shark’s sly and wordless reaction, leaving the audience with very surprising thoughts.