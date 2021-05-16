The courtiers want Prince Henry to renounce his title

The staff and aides of the British monarchy want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, to renounce their noble title, after the new criticism of the prince against the royal family, reports this Sunday the Daily Mail.

Prince Henry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, he criticized the royal family again, particularly Prince Charles’ fathering skills, in a conversation he had with actor Dax Shepard, host of the Armchair Expert podcast.

Some courtiers admitted to the aforementioned newspaper that there is a feeling of “bewilderment and betrayal” in the royal family, especially as Henry questioned the abilities as a father of the heir to the crown and, implicitly, the queen and her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, the tabloid adds.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in the United States, said on the podcast that he did not want his children – Archie and the girl who will be born soon – to suffer as he suffered when raised by his father and that he wanted to end the “genetic pain and suffering” in the royal family.

“If I have experienced any form of pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents suffered, (then) I am going to make sure that I break with that cycle and do not transmit it (to the children), “said Enrique, whose comment was also interpreted as a criticism of the queen and her husband.

A courtier revealed to the Daily Mail that “people are horrified that he (Henry) could do this to the queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave. “

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a great deal of time emphasizing that he is no different from others and attacking the institution that he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you don’t like the institution, you shouldn’t have titles“, indicated the source.

“They should be simply Harry and Meghan. If they refuse to do so, they have to explain why. “

The tabloid points out that no formal plans to withdraw the title of nobility from the dukes, but the pressure on it shows the deep feeling of betrayal in the family.

Last March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to the American presenter Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused the royal family of racism.

That interview was released weeks before the death, on April 9, from the Duke of Edinburgh.