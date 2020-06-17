The Hague Court, also known as the International Criminal Court, is the highest criminal justice court in the world, created by the Rome Statute, which governs its jurisdiction and operation. It is permanent and complementary to national jurisdictions, that is, it acts in the event that States do not do so in a genuine way.

According to these news, the International Criminal Court has “admitted for processing” or accepted this complaint that has been filed by the Spanish Association of Affected and Victims of COVID-19 and which estimates that “the action of the Government of the PSOE-Podemos triggered in a genocide of 50,000 people ”.

Contacted by Newtral.es, from the International Criminal Court explain that «we can confirm receipt of communication«. They also add that as they do «with all those communicationsWe will analyze the materials presented, as appropriate, in accordance with the Rome Statute and with complete independence and impartiality. ” Now that this communication has been registered, as they indicate, “the first step in that process is to assess whether the communication refers to matters that are manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the Court. As soon as we reach a decision on the appropriate next step, we will inform the sender and provide the reasons for our decision. “

What does this mean? Norberto J. de la Mata, professor of Criminal Law at the University of the Basque Country, clarifies that what this association has done has been “to file a complaint, but this does not mean that it has been admitted for processing by the Court of The Hague , only the writing has been registered. That is to say, you have been given a scanned copy with a registration number ”.

In some of this information they indicate that as this complaint will be studied by the Prosecutor’s Office, which acts in a discretionary manner in the case of the ICC, it has already been admitted for processing. But “the opposite occurs, the admission to process takes place after the Prosecutor’s Office has assessed it,” explains Javier Fernández, professor of Criminal Law at the University of Oviedo.

How an investigation is started in The Hague

The Rome Statute stipulates in articles 13, 14 and 15 the mechanisms that trigger an investigation by the International Criminal Court: the states parties, the UN Security Council and the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court. In other words, this complaint is not going to be admitted for processing because “the Hague Court does not open investigations for complaints from individuals or associations,” explains De la Mata.

Article 17 of the Rome Statute also refers to the conditions that must be met for the ICC to investigate a case and when it is admissible. If there was sufficient evidence to prove that such a crime has occurred by the Government, it would be when the Prosecutor General’s Office would request an official investigation from the judges, Fernández said.

De la Mata adds that while an investigative court always admits all complaints for processing, in the case of the International Criminal Court the ICC Prosecutor’s Office is completely autonomous, independent and exercises its criminal action in a discretionary manner because if not, it collapses.

The crime of genocide in the legal system

The 1998 Rome Statute and the ICC provide a permanent framework for States to investigate and prosecute the genocide committed since 2002. By fully incorporating into the national laws of States, the Rome Statute provides a number of instruments to ensure that justice and accountability in genocide cases are not left in the cracks.

The problem in judging this crime is not only that it has to be proven that it is an organized attack against an ethnic or religious group, but that it is necessary to demonstrate intentionality, the will to exterminate, explain the legal sources consulted, something that In the case of deaths caused by the coronavirus it is not fulfilled since it is not a specific group nor can intentionality be proven.

De la Mata also explains that the ordinary ways to carry out this investigation must have been exhausted. If Pedro Sánchez had committed a crime of genocide, the competent courts to prosecute him would be the Spaniards, not those of The Hague, since in Spain the crime of genocide is criminalized and prosecuted in Article 607 of the Penal Code.

