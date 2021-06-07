The Court of Justice of the EU would take between 8 and 14 months to rule on the Super League

06/07/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) it would take 8 to 14 months for a decision to decide whether there is abuse of UEFA’s dominant position in the ‘Superliga case’ and therefore finally know if the project promoted by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus has or does not have future guarantees, according to what . could know from legal sources close to the procedure.

The usual thing in these cases is that the CJEU spends up to two years to resolve this conflict, although being an accelerated procedure, the period could be reduced to 8 or 9 months after raising a preliminary ruling by the Commercial Court 17 of Madrid to the CJEU to enforce precautionary measures against possible UEFA sanctions against the three clubs that defend the European Super League.

Last Thursday, according to several sources consulted by ., The two bodies that preside over world football -UEFA and FIFA- received the communication from the Madrid Mercantile Court that prevents them from sanctioning Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus. According to Cadena Ser, the Swiss Ministry of Justice also gave the alert. In this context, the clubs await the next opinion of UEFA and depending on its decision They will establish their legal strategy, knowing that the CJEU would not offer a sentence until well into the Champions League in 2022.

The order dated May 11 requested in Madrid that the preliminary ruling be processed through the urgent procedure and agreed to suspend the ordinary trial procedure until the EU court decides on the admission and / or resolution thereof, the precautionary measures adopted on April 20 are in force.

The document includes six questions to the court regarding the possible existence of abuse of a dominant position by UEFA and FIFA in accordance with community regulations, specifically articles 101 and 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), by preventing the organization of other competitions outside its scope.

The judge, who argues his consultation with the CJEU due to the nature and significance of the interests in dispute, after having adopted precautionary measures without listening to the defendant -UEFA and FIFA-, also questions about the conformity with the TFEU of the possible sanctions that UEFA and FIFA could adopt against the clubs driving the Superliga project and their players.

UEFA announced at the time the initiation of a disciplinary investigation for a possible violation of its legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that have not expressly renounced the project as the other nine did. They added: Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Article 101 of the TFEU states that “all agreements between companies, decisions of associations of companies and concerted practices that may affect trade between Member States and that have the purpose or effect of preventing , restrict or distort the game of competition within the internal market.

Article 102 dictates that “it shall be incompatible with the internal market and, insofar as it may affect trade between Member States, the abusive exploitation, by one or more companies, of a dominant position in the internal market shall be prohibited. or in a substantial part thereof “.

The court accepted for processing on April 19 the lawsuit of European Super League Company SL, which requests measures such as declaring that UEFA and FIFA have abused their dominant position in violation of article 102 of the TFEU.

This is because it attributes the discretionary power to prohibit participation in alternative competitions despite the existence of a conflict of interest and for forcing the clubs and potentially the Super League to assign the rights to exploit the competitions in which they participate.

Also to declare that articles 22, 67, 68, 79, 71, 72 and 73 of the FIFA Statutes, article 6 of the FIFA Regulations for International Matches and articles 49 and 51 of the UEFA Statutes are incompatible with articles 101 and / or 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

It also asks that it be resolved that they are impeding free competition in the market by imposing unjustified and disproportionate restrictions on the Super League in violation of article 101 of the TFEU and that they be ordered to cease the described anticompetitive conduct and their future repetition be prohibited.