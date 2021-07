The Court of Auditors doubts about the legality of the endorsements of former senior officials of the Generalitat

in

The amounts claimed by the Court of Auditors:

–Artur Mas, former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia: 2,797,993

–Carles puigdemont, expresident of the Generalitat: 1,981,454.47

–Oriol Junqueras, former vice-president of the Generalitat: 1,969,154.51

–Francesc Homs, former Minister of the Presidency: 2,952,689.85

–Andreu Mas-Collel, former Minister of Economy: 2,791,645.42

–Raul romeva, former Foreign Minister: 2,108,818.32

–Rorger Albinyana, former secretary general: 38,666.56

–Amadeu Altafaj, former representative to the EU: 66,609.94

–Luis Beltran, former secretary general: 5,122.96

–Albert Carreras, former secretary general: 4,291.92

–David mascort, former secretary general: 1,058.79

–Joaquim Nin, former secretary general: 163,889.75

–Jordi Vilajoana, former secretary general: 147,168.45

–Aleix villatoro, former secretary general: 146,948.57

–Mireia Vidal Ortí, former Comptroller General: 3,164,694.10

–Rosa Vidal Planella, former auditor: 1.8 million

–Albert Royo, former secretary general of DIPLOCAT: 3.6 million

–Pere Puig, Government delegate in Brussels: 1,117.69

–Adam Casals, delegate of the Government in Austria: 136,829.79

–Erik hauk, delegate of the Government in the Balkans: 4,794.72

–Ramon Font, delegate of the Government in Portugal: 12,300

–Francesca Guardiola, delegate of the Government in Denmark: 3,039.42

–Lucca bellizzi, delegate of the Government in Italy: 95,747.54

–Andrew Scott, Government delegate in the United States: 241,382.47

–Ewa Adela Cylwik, delegate of the Government in Poland: 244,456.38

–Manuel Manonelles, delegate of the Government in Switzerland: 141,177.33

–Marti Anglada, delegate of the Government in France and Switzerland: 34,691.61

–Marysé Olivé, delegate in France (now deceased): 22,725.27

–Sergi Marcen, delegate to the United Kingdom and Ireland: 177,952.73

–Josep Suarez, delegate of the Government in the United Kingdom: 115.103, 60

–Marie Katinka, delegate of the Government in Germany: 49,130.73

–Mar Ortega, delegate of the Government in Germany: 15,833.64

–Maria Badía, former Foreign Secretary: 3,863.59

–Jordi Solé, MEP: 6,363.59