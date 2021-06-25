The Court of Auditors claims 5.4 million for the international promotion of the ‘procés’

The former president of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont (Photo: Benoit Doppagne / Europa Press via .)

The Court of Auditors will continue with the accounting responsibility file for the international promotion of the process, estimated at 5.4 million euros. Justice has rejected its suspension and the suspension of the appearances requested by the defendants’ defense alleging a violation of their rights, according to El País.

This is the report that affects the former presidents of the Generalitat Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont, the former vice president Oriol Junqueras, the former councilors Andreu Mas-Collel and Raül Romeva, but also 35 former senior officials and officials. All had requested that their appearances be suspended. In this way, the Court of Auditors has confirmed that the charges will be formalized on Tuesday 29. The objective is to proceed with the provisional liquidation of the undue expenses that were made during the celebration of the 1-O referendum.

The millionaire figure that makes up the court’s calculations corresponds to that of a first calculation of the funds allegedly used in the campaign to seek support for the procés abroad. In addition, 4.8 million euros are claimed for a second file related to the costs of organizing and holding the 1-O consultation.

In parallel, the meeting of Sánchez and Aragonès

The date on which the appearances will take place will coincide with an important meeting, which will be held by Pedro Sánchez and Pere Aragonès in La Moncloa. In addition, it will be the first great pulse after the Government has granted pardons to the nine convicted by the procés sentence, who are already out of prison.

