The Court of Accounts It has detected that there is an overvaluation of 2,293 million euros in the 2018 budget due to the fact that no obligations and rights were imputed in that year’s budget.

The Court of Accounts has accredited it in its ‘Statement on the General State Account for the 2018 financial year’, which was approved on April 30, and which was collected by Europa Press, after attributing this amount to expenses and income operations that should have been imputed to the 2018 Budget as it corresponded to that year and that was not the case.

As indicated in the section dedicated to the settlement of the Budget, the consolidated budget result from non-financial operations attributable to the year shown in the General Account for a negative amount of 20,031.5 million, it would present a greater deficit, for an amount of 2,284.2 million.

Likewise, the consolidated budget result for financial operations reflected in this account, which presents a surplus of 28,701.9 million, would decrease by 7.9 million.

For all these reasons, the supervisory body concludes, the consolidated budget result for the year, which, according to accounting records, reflects a surplus of 8,670.3 million, would be overvalued by 2,292.1 million.

In total, the Court of Auditors detected a consolidated amount of 3,535 million euros in net consolidated obligations that should have been recognized as corresponding to expenses incurred in the year; while that year 1,300.2 million were charged in expenses corresponding to previous years.

Consequently, the recognized obligations for the 2018 financial year are undervalued by 2,234.8 million. But, on the other hand, at the end of that year, obligations from previous years remained to be recognized for an amount of 329.9 million euros.

Regarding the consolidated income budget, the supervisory body ensures that they are pending recognition of income in the 2018 Budget for a net amount of 166.8 million, while in these accounts rights from previous years are collected for a net amount of 224 , 1 million, so the rights recognized that year are overvalued by 57.3 million.

Therefore, obligations for a cumulative amount of 3,864.9 million euros (3,535 million in the current year and 329.9 in previous years) would be pending recognition and excess rights for an amount of 57.3 million have been recognized.