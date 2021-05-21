The court hearing comes to an end

The judicial battle of Apple and Epic Games reaches its peak. Today, Friday the boss Tim Cook will testify and both parties will present their final conclusions on Monday before the federal judge in Oakland (California) concludes the hearing and within a while we will know a sentence that can have far-reaching consequences for the entire tech industry.

You already know what the subject is about. App Store, the most profitable application store on the planet, is in the eye of the hurricane, sued at the judicial level and before several regulators for the level of commissions that Apple charges third-party developers to include their apps in the store, due to the policy of approval of the same and in general, by the accusations of “monopoly” de facto and “illegal competition” against competitors.

Steve Jobs did not want to hear or talk about third-party applications on his mobile devices (a dedicated store did not arise even in dreams) when he marketed the original iPhone in 2007. As in many other things, those in Cupertino radically changed their strategy launched a development kit that was the prelude to an online store that it would completely change the industry, would reinforce the incipient era of mobility that was emerging at that time and would be a good business for Apple.

App Store is today a gold mine. The big star of an increasingly powerful service division. If in its beginnings it could pass as a mere complement for the iPhone, today it is almost more important than them, essential for its operation and a hardware sales feedback. Its growth has been astonishing in terms of number of apps and revenue, a record year after year. Of course, we must not forget (despite the commissions) that Apple has also delivered a millionaire to developers: around 155,000 million dollars in its first ten years of operation.

Putting it in perspective, if the App Store were a listed company, it would rank in the top 60 on the Fortune 500 list. Almost nothing. We remember these data to understand the great importance of the Apple and Epic Games trial and the consequences that the final sentence may have. Apple plays it … but other digital stores may be affected, such as Google Play, Valve’s Steam and the rest including the Epic Games Store itself.

Apple and Epic Games: Tim Cook goes down to the sand

Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify Friday as the highest-profile executive to ever stand on the bench in a federal courtroom led by Yvonne González Rogers, a magistrate who can turn the tide of the industry. The record is not good for Apple because in a ruling in another case, it claimed that the 30% fee charged by Apple was “a cost that independent software developers pass on to consumers.”

It is not the main decision to take, but it is an argument that we have recently heard in the first conclusions of the European Commission on the Apple App Store. And it is that in Europe there is also debate. The European Commission is expected to bring charges against Apple for “breaching” the competition laws of the European Union. A few weeks ago, the Russian government through the federal competition body fined Apple 906.3 million rubles (10 million euros) for violating antitrust laws.

No surprises are expected in the intervention of Tim Cook. It will defend the 30% commission that the company charges developers for financial transactions carried out through the App Store (the true origin of the Epic Games case) and emphatically denies that it has done so in the past that the store is a monopoly.

Apple and Epic Games: Mac Security

A case like this goes a long way and has notably surprised the passage of Craig Federighi, another of the mainstays of Apple’s staff as senior vice president of software engineering, to the rostrum.

Federighi’s objective was quite clear from the beginning: to extol the security benefits that the walled iOS system has and warn about the dangers that – in his opinion – it would entail break the current model of the App Store. The argument is not new. Apple’s chief privacy engineer, Erik Neuenschwander, responded to a proposed legislation against the App Store in North Dakota, that those changes “threatened to destroy the iPhone as we know it” by demanding changes that would “undermine privacy, security and performance »of the terminals.

Obviously it is a strong argument agreed at the Cupertino headquarters because it has been repeated by several executives and it will surely be mentioned today by Cook. The problem with Federighi’s statement is that to defend the iOS model he has made Surprising concessions on Mac OS security.

“IOS has set a higher bar for customer protection. Mac is not meeting that bar today … If you take Mac security techniques and apply them to the iOS ecosystem, with all those devices, all that value, it would be run over to a dramatically worse degree than is already happening on Mac. And as I say, today we have a level of malware on Mac that does not seem acceptable to us and it is much worse than iOS. Put that same situation in place for iOS and it would be a very bad situation for our customers, ”explained the head of software engineering at Apple.

Surprising statements considering the code of silence that Apple has practiced for many years around the security of Macs and a myth promoted by the powerful marketing department of the supposed invulnerability of the platform. No, macOS malware exists even to a lesser degree than Windows.

Curiosities of the judicial combat between Apple and Epic Games that will soon be seen for sentence. And that is going to be one of the fat ones if the failure requires changing the App Store model. To be continue…