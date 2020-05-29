Janaina Lacerda has been a doula for six years in the city of Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo, and has also attended some births during the pandemic. “It was a peculiar experience. It is strange for us that we transit in the childbirth scenario with a certain naturalness, to have protective equipment, concern with touches, proximity. I accompanied them during labor at home giving the necessary support so that they felt safe , comfortable and go to the hospital at an opportune time “, he says.

In the Jacareí maternity, the orientation is that the pregnant woman is guaranteed a companion of her free choice, according to Federal Law No. 11.108. “Before the pandemic, they could have the companion and the presence of the doula during the entire period of labor. However, the pandemic brought us this limitation and, then, some pregnant women chose to let me in to help them. It is a decision difficult, but these are necessary choices nowadays and that we seek to work in advance so as not to bring even more insecurity at the time of delivery “, evaluates Janaina.

Paulina also notes the suffering of pregnant women for having to give up the doula at the time of the baby’s birth. “It is being very challenging to adapt my work to this new reality. There is a lot of place in Brazil that prohibited the entry of doulas. Here in São Paulo there are some places and this is being a conflict for these pregnant women who were thinking that the doula would be for sure on the day of childbirth “, he says.

In the city of Jundiaí, also in the interior of São Paulo, Izabel Medeiros has been assisting births for just over two years. In times of coronavirus, she participated in some procedures, including home care. “Everyone had a little more tension in common, even with all the care and PPE, parturient, companion and team were a little more apprehensive”, he reports.

The doula also had to adapt the work prenatal with pregnant women, which is done in person, for the virtual universe. “Prepartum meetings are now online, as well as postpartum meetings,” she says.

For pregnant women, Izabel advises: “Live in the present. Allow yourself to feel your emotions and sensations, whether positive or negative, bringing awareness to what you are feeling and looking for ways to make the days go more smoothly. Bring the companion close, including you in the process is of paramount importance for a smoother delivery. And also preparing for the postpartum period, as we will not always be able to count on extra help “, she concludes.

Home birth in quarantine: a possibility that needs care and planning

At 38 years of age and in her third pregnancy, Giovanna Balogh had already decided to perform the home birth long before the new coronavirus pandemic. “I had two normal births. I am the mother of Bento, who is 10 years old, and Vicente, who is eight. Both were hospitalized. And I always said that if I got pregnant again, I wanted her to go home,” he recalls.

She and her family live in the municipality of Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo. During pregnancy, everyone took the necessary care and have been isolated at home since March 15th. Her husband, who is a freelance photographer, declined several jobs to avoid putting his family at risk.

Without a health plan, the hospital option would be the Santa Casa of the region. “It was our ‘plan b’, if there were any complications. I have a private doctor, who works for Santa Casa, who would be our backup doctor. If I needed analgesia or if something didn’t go as planned, we would go there. Only that in the face of the pandemic, he wanted even less to go to the hospital. Also because they were restricting companions, the midwives could not enter and it was something that he did not want to go through at all “, he says.

Giovanna was attended by the doctor, two obstetric nurses – all equipped with PPE -, her husband and two children. “We talked a lot with them about Mom screaming, being beside herself during labor. They understood, but chose not to be present at the scene. They passed by the bedroom door, peeked and only after she was born that they wanted to see “, he says.

Little Teresa was born in her room, weighing 3.2 kilos and measuring 51 centimeters, in a pool taken by the nurses who assisted. “It was the most amazing experience of my life! It doesn’t even seem like I lived it all here. And as soon as she was born, my husband held her. She stayed with me all the time, came to bed, look, it was a very nice experience. I only regret that the closest people cannot come to visit, the grandmothers and grandfathers “, he says.

Thrilled, Giovanna cries when she tells him that she had planned to spend the puerperium beside the mother, in the woman’s most fragile moment after the baby’s birth. “I idealized my mother to be with me, helping to arrange the layette. I idealized having a blessing tea with my friends, receiving the affection in the final stretch and it didn’t happen. Making the little room with my mother. And we left all this for We leave it for later because you see that it’s superfluous and that you can leave it for later. I suffer a lot from watching time go by and my mother can’t pick my daughter up. I cry, I get emotional. I keep cheering for the people to become aware and this phase passes soon, people stay at home so that we can, in short, have a more normal life “, he concludes.

Safety tips for pregnant women in childbirth in times of pandemic

The federal government does not have data on the number of births, planned or accidental, at home. But groups of midwives heard by the report report that the demand for this type of procedure has increased during the pandemic.

However, childbirth at home is only eligible in cases of pregnancies where the risk is habitual, in which the woman or the baby has no previous disease and prenatal care occurs without complications. “First of all, it is necessary to be sure that the choice of home birth should not be based on fear of coronavirus, otherwise, it is not the most suitable. If this is not the case, look for a team that has extensive experience in assisting home births “, advises the obstetrical nurse at Unifesp Cinthia Calsinski.

The Ministry of Health website has a 2010 document with rules and procedures related to home birth, with recommendations for midwives.

In times of coronavirus and in a hospital environment, Cinthia Calsinski recalls that visits are prohibited. “The most appropriate measure is to talk to the obstetrician so that he is discharged as early as possible. Joint accommodation is even more suitable at this time, so that unnecessary exposure of the newborn to health professionals is avoided to perform care that can perfectly be done by the parents “, emphasizes the Unifesp specialist.

According to the Ministry of Health, in a Technical Note, it is necessary to “perform a screening on every parturient and her companion for suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 before being admitted to the obstetric service, as well as presenting the situations and conditions necessary to allow the companion’s participation “. The document also informs that all visits must be temporarily suspended, aiming at the protection of all.

