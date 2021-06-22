the courage to go where the series should

If there is a current TV series with dramatic power enough for viewers to be with their protagonist one hundred percent, seamless, and to delve us in the guts to the point that an irrepressible rage makes us ardently wish that he triumphs over all his vile adversaries and that, of course , lead them to a resounding defeat, definitive and beyond humiliating, that is The Handmaid’s Tale (Bruce Miller, since 2017).

How ridiculous they have always sounded, and now to a greater extent with four seasons released completely, the desolate who saw in her a product of misogynistic torture porn. How impressive his absolute lack of understanding about the narrative mechanisms of audiovisual art to get certain reactions in the public. And what a sad way to believe that their ideological paranoias exceed the obvious.

The intact potency of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Hulu

After the ten promising first episodes, the worthy thirteen later and the other thirteen of the most interesting and superior third season, a new ten have continued to pull the threads of history with admirable conviction. With a stylistic cohesion in his baroque bet, respect for the particular drama of each of the characters and courage to consistently continue where their evolution had led them in The Handmaid’s Tale, however terrible it might seem to Manichean sensibilities.

So the horror of that undesirable theocracy returns that hates women from the depths of its rotten totalitarian heart; and grips us as at the beginning. Because the capacity of this series essential to shock and move us remains intact; and the personal bonds that have been forged so well in adversity are not papier-mache.

The impressive fortress of the great June Osborne, one of the most captivating fictional beings of the television scene and fundamental pillar of The Handmaid’s Tale, which he continues to embody the priceless Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men), who has even directed three chapters of this fourth season: “The Crossing” (4×03), “Testimony” (4×08) and “Progress” (4×09). One more step in her creative involvement aside from the role she also plays as a producer; with the novelist Margaret Atwood, to whose imagination we owe the chilling dystopia of the infamous Gilead Republic.

More anthological performances and indelible images

Hulu

But what Elisabeth Moss achieves in front of the cameras is an overwhelming interpretive energy and credibility; deserves all the praise that can be made. In the company of the rest of the cast, which provides him with the best replica he could need, also in season four of The Handmaid’s Tale, for more or less ambiguous characters but always with the restlessness of grief gnawing at their insides.

From Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter) and Joseph Fiennes (Enemy at the Gates) as Serenna Joy and Fred Waterson, through the fantastic ann dowd (The Leftovers), Madeline Brewer (Black Mirror), Amanda Brugel (The Room), Max Minghella (The Social Network) and Bradley Whitford (Woman Essence) as Lydia Clements, Janine Lindo, Rita Blue, Nick Blaine and Joseph Lawrence, to Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), OT Fagbenle (Doctor Who) or Sam Jaeger (The Slevin Case) playing Moira Strand, Emily Malek, Luke Bankole and Mark Tuello. To which is added Mckenna Grace (The Curse of Hill House) as Esther Keyes.

The pampering in visual planning is maintained, with the demanding close-ups, the curious zeniths or the suggestive slow motion, and it brings us once again indelible images to our filmic memory. Without the formula of The Handmaid’s Tale having been exhausted at all, as not a few analysts suggest. Not only because of its persistent emotional and chilling vigor, but because there is here psychological processes that we must assess As they deserve; for distancing itself from the very happy endings, with its partridges of rigor; and his commitment to a dramatic and emotional verisimilitude that is not usually seen in the cinema. Blessed be the fruit.

