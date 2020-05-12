The Serie ‘The Big Bang Theory’ It came to an end after 12 seasons and throughout these 12 years there was an evolution of the characters, adding to new faces that entered in a very organic way and quickly became to the liking of people, among them, the couples of the protagonists who quickly became important characters, but the protagonists of the series had something in common, as the women of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spoke for the first time with their partners.

The character of Penny We met her from the first chapter, becoming the love interest of Leonard, later we met Bernardette who quickly becomes the couple of Howard and finally to Amy who knows Sheldon to establish a somewhat strange relationship.

Curiously, the women of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spoke for the first time with their partners within the series, in the case of Penny we see that he is fixing his things in his new apartment, at that moment Leonard and Sheldon arrive, but the first dialogue he has is with Leonard, with whom he would finally marry and expect a child.

In season 5, episode 5 of name ‘The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary’, Leonard is forced to introduce a woman to Howard after a bet, so they invite Bernardette to a double date and the first dialogue you have is precisely with Howard In the car on the way to the restaurant, they finally get married and have two children.

In this same season 5 but chapter 23 of name ‘The Lunar Excitation’, Rajesh and Howard jokingly put the profile of Sheldon on a dating page, to which you reply Amy and upon meeting them, the first dialogue he has is with Sheldon, with whom he has many similarities, to finally marry and win the Nobel Prize.

Chance? This little detail very few noticed, but it is quite interesting to know that their roles were entirely linked to these characters with whom they finally make a living. Did you notice?