While through a request, the Vicentin Family assured that the intervention and expropriation of their company by the government is « unfair, arbitrary and illegal », Agricultural producers from different parts of the country continue to strongly reject « the subjugation of private property and individual liberties ».

This weekend, The members of the Rural Society of Salliqueló, in the province of Buenos Aires, met on the side of Provincial Route 85 and decided to declare the state of « alert and mobilization » In a document they stated: « Aware of the health framework in which we are transiting, we also know that it is being used by the national government to curtail civil and commercial liberties. »

In addition, they expressed: “We, as producers, who have been victims of the confiscation of our effort and work for long years, understand the problems of workers and owners of those companies that today suffer state intervention, promoted by a sector that not having achieved their own successes, they try to appropriate the fruit of the work of others, those same people who have multiplied by four poverty and urban emergency settlements ”.

As the producers’ claim goes beyond the situation that has arisen around the Vicentin company, From rural Salliqueló, they reminded the national and provincial authorities that the request for a reduction in public spending and compliance with the Argentine National Constitution is very current.. « We exhort the countryside, our leaders, and the good Argentines to be united to defend the division of powers and the rule of law that the Argentina we deserve for us and for future generations will guarantee us, » they said in the statement.

Hours after the government’s announcement to intervene and move forward with the expropriation of Vicentin, producer organizations in Córdoba spoke out against the measure and warned about the negative consequences that the advance on private property would cause. In addition, tomorrow from the Provincial Liaison Table the national deputies of all the forces representing the province will be summoned to exchange opinions on the situation of Vicentin and the current problems of the productive system.

One of the first entities to pronounce was the Rural Society of Jesús María, declaring the status of « permanent alert ». Luis Magliano, president of the entity, he said in remarks to Infobae: « We are concerned that the expropriations were never good in Argentina and with them we always end up being partners in the losses. The Government does not take into account that true food security is provided by producers. I think that intervention in this market is going to have a preponderant role in advancing private property, which does not only cover the agricultural sector. «

On the other hand, the leaders and agricultural producers of the Rural Society of Marcos Juárez, in the face of « an uninterrupted succession of events of a policy that is advancing once again over the productive interior », declared the state of « alert and mobilization » and requested force measures from their entities benchmarks, such as the Confederation of Rural Associations of the Third Zone (CARTEZ) and Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA).

« In the Vicentin case it is the Judiciary that should be issued. The succession of negative political measures for agricultural production makes us feel as part of a loot that attempts to confiscate as it happened in 2008. To this could be added the protection in the justification of the equivocal and confusing concept of ´Food Sovereignty´, as if the State by its only and only contest, could achieve it « , warned from the Cordovan entity.

But In addition, they raised concerns about what has transpired that the government would offer creditors of foreign debt a bond linked to the increase in agricultural exports, « with the aliquots of withholdings at intolerable levels, which would imply that they would be immovable for many years regardless of international prices of agricultural products, weather conditions, etc. With the consequent damage for the producers and for the entire economy of the interior of the country ”, they expressed.

By last, added to the discomfort among the producers, “the consolidation of doubled exchange rates and a series of incidents without the corresponding clarification such as: intentional fires in fields, breakage of silobags, cuatrerismo and slaughter of animals. It is evident that this combo of measures represents a death certificate for thousands of producers, many of whom we represent who are demanding forceful measures to prevent a further advance from the central power to the productive interior ”.

The situation in Santa Fe

In the province of Santa Fe, governed by Omar Perotti, there is a strong political component that goes through moments of great turbulence, due to the rejection of the minister of provincial production, Daniel Costamagna, to the expropriation of Vicentin, a company based in the Santa Fe town of Avellaneda for 90 years.

The members of the Santa Fe Agricultural Bureau requested in the last hours an « urgent meeting » with Governor Omar Perotti, to analyze the situation in Vicentin, but also the different problems that agricultural producers must face.

« This situation exceeds Vicentin. We are concerned about the attitude of the Santa Fe government. Nor do we understand that taking advantage of the pandemic and inactivity to break DNU’s right to private property, justice and federalism. Although Vicentin’s management has not had good results in recent times, the company is operating through a bankruptcy process. We are in defense of private property. The governor did not defend federalism. We do not want to confront but to unite wills as a result of an improvised decision and without subsequent plans ”, commented Luis Giraudo, member of the Agricultural Table representing the Argentine Rural Society.