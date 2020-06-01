The Nicaraguan Medical Association and 33 specialty associations joined forces to issue a communication calling on Nicaraguans to assume a voluntary national quarantine of three or four weeks in order to reduce the impact and the reduction of the contagion of Covid- 19 in the country, given the paralysis shown by the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regimes to develop an effective strategy against the coronavirus.

“With the moral, academic and labor authority that as physicians gives us the fact of being in the first line of attention in this dramatic health crisis, the Nicaraguan Medical Associations call on the people to urgently initiate a national quarantine on a voluntary basis, which Help reduce the impact of this disease by reducing contagion, transmission and deaths among the population, ”reads the statement.

It may interest you: The border crossing between Nicaragua and Costa Rica is opened a day after reaching a regional agreement

The doctors explain that for the quarantine to be effective, it must last three to four weeks, and they call on the private company to temporarily close non-essential businesses during this period.

“This national quarantine consists of staying at home for at least 3-4 weeks, shopping for food once a week, guaranteeing the separation of at least 1.5 meters from person to person, the use of face masks and masks or a protective screen outside at home, and constant hand washing ”, explain the medical associations that cover practically all the specialties of the country.

Also read: The risky trade of funeral workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic

“We demand that the private sector take vigorous measures against the spread of the virus and safeguard life by establishing actions that reduce the risk of exposure and transmissibility, not only with personal hygiene measures, but with actions such as the temporary closure of non-essential businesses while the increasing number of infections is being reduced, ”the statement continues.

As has been demonstrated in the rest of the world, quarantine is the only way to flatten the contagion curve to eventually control the epidemic. After three months of dealing with Covid-19 worldwide, the experience of many countries where the disease got out of control at first has left it proven.

It may interest you: Juan Caldera, the King of the Chickens: «I made fun of the Covid and paid dearly for my carelessness»

Regime continues to promote public activities, but no one pays attention anymore

The position of the doctors, who have been treating what is practically an avalanche of patients with symptoms of Covid-19, in a battle in which more than 20 health workers have already died, contrasts with the position of the regime that is He has refused to recommend minimum protection measures to the population, and continues to promote mass events such as the one he tried to celebrate yesterday on the occasion of Mother’s Day in Puerto Salvador Allende in Managua, which was not attended by anyone.

Nicaragua in the phase of accelerated expansion of the Covid-19

The doctors confirm that “Nicaragua is currently in the phase of accelerated expansion and community transmission, which will continue to worsen with greater loss of life if the situation continues to be denied by the corresponding authorities and anti-action measures are not urgently taken. epidemic and on a large scale to try to contain the advance of the pandemic. “

Also read: Citizens for Freedom promotes the purging of the electoral roll

“Today we are all potential sources of contagion and transmission of the disease; Therefore we reiterate the call to the Nicaraguan population, private companies and public institutions to safeguard at home. We are able to control the pandemic with your determined support and the power you have, to prevent the spread of the virus, ”doctors tell Nicaraguans in their statement.

According to official figures provided by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday May 26, in Nicaragua there were only 759 infections and 35 deaths, however, the scenes that are lived daily in hospitals, cemeteries and social networks deny that data that remains microscopic before an overwhelming reality.