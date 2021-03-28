The country that receives the new president of the United States.

The migrant caravan on the US-Mexico border “will not be open to everyone.” This is a new migratory crisis that the US administration must face with the group that is advancing from Central America.

Until the end of 2020, the approximate number of Latin Americans living in the United States is around 59 million people, that is, 18 percent of the more than 325 million inhabitants.

President Joe Biden and his team, referring to immigration issues, closely follow the advance of the migrant caravan from Honduras with some 9,000 people, although they suggest that participants avoid “the dangerous journey” and not believe “the lie” that anyone you will be able to cross the border.

During the campaigns of the dying regime, encouraging a coup, his associates spread the idea that the Democrat “wanted open borders.” “just, humane and orderly” immigration. The central theme of the new administration is also highlighted, which will be to optimize comprehensive health as much as possible and the incidence of current pandemics.

“Our long-term plan to achieve safe, legal and orderly migration will focus on addressing root causes in the region, Expanding legal pathways and rethinking asylum processing, It will take time to overcome the challenges created by the chaotic and cruel policies of the last four years and those presented by COVID-19 ”, remarks the advisor of the new president’s team, requesting anonymity.

The caravan from Honduras is made up of two groups, one of 6,000 people stranded in Guatemala and another of 3,000 that advances towards Mexico, where civil organizations, such as the Institute for Women in Immigration and a coalition of 60 human rights groups and defense of immigrants, are on alert for the possible deployment of the National Guard.

The Guatemalan authorities deployed hundreds of soldiers to block the way for immigrants, as shown by videos posted on Twitter by journalists sent to the area.

Over the weekend there were clashes between immigrants and the Guatemalan military. The travelers ended up stranded in the Chiquimula department, about 200 kilometers east of the Guatemalan capital. That government treats the mobilization as a “matter of national security.”

“We are talking about national security,” said the director of the Guatemalan Migration Institute, Guillermo Díaz, according to a report from the information agencies.

Susan Rice, The former US ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, who will assume the leadership of the National Policy Council in the new administration, announced that the plan will be a new system of refuge and asylum.

“We will expand legal channels for migration, allowing people to request resettlement of refugees and temporary workers and other employment-based programs,” he said in an interview with the Spanish media.

The US presidential elections on November 3 marked the end of Donald Trump’s term and on January 20, Democrat Joe Biden arrived at the White House. A turn in American politics that today, January 20, will be officially known. But this act is seen with the lags of the violence of Trumpism or the marginal universe, summoned to provoke disorder and destruction of the capitol,

Interviews with spokesmen for the Democrta party reveal that there is consensus that there will be a recomposition of the United States’ relationship with Europe and some change in the complex relationship with Latin America. In this framework, it could reduce the pressure against Cuba and Venezuela, as encouraged by President Obama.

There is a greater coincidence that Brazil would be the country most affected in the Latin American region by the Bolsonaro administration, whose government maintained similarities with the North American Republican, “Bolsonaro thought to play in the major leagues with Trump’s endorsement, but Biden does not have much inclination for him ”, say those interviewed by D16.

Latin America was forgotten. For the writer Telma Luzzani, the change in ties with Latin America will be in more ways than one. «In the background nothing will change, but in the form a lot. Biden could achieve more complete and harmonious relationships ”.

THE COUNTRY THEY RECEIVE

The 2020 elections leave a country divided into two parts. Half of the electorate are ardent supporters of nationalist populism that has turned to the right of the Republican Party. A country marked by a social and political “rift”. The traditional liberal values ​​of the Democrats collided with ‘Trumpism’, which appears as a unifying umbrella of different expressions of the extreme right and conservative groups ”.

It has been consolidated from a radical and hard populist right that merges with the old complex of white racism, coming mainly from the southern sectors of the country, and that reissues a climate of division that for many American analysts evokes the one that existed on the eve of the Civil War between 1861 and 1865.

For a majority of university teachers and Latin American families, they seem to augur a return to international cooperation, the fight against climate change and openness to diversity, among other delayed fronts. They estimate that multilateralism will be one of the main points of difference with the previous government.

There is no doubt that the US will rebuild its relations with Europe, with Latin America, such as Cuha and Venezuela, and in particular revise or suspend the refuge or asylum of former Latin American presidents who have fled justice and who have remained as residents in the US Europe. A case that stands out in the academic fields, is the residence of the presidential couple of Peru Alejandro Toledo and his wife, judges and officials who fled to the US and Europe. In Peru, Fujimori, former Aprista ministers, and from the Kuscinski, Humala, and Toledo administrations are imprisoned.

Several analysts agree that the most affected country in the Latin American region under Biden’s mandate will be Brazil. For Borón, there will probably be a redefinition of the role of the Latin American giant: “Bolsonaro thought to play in the major leagues with the endorsement of Trump, but Biden does not have much inclination for him.”

Studies by various universities and NGOs affirm with greater prudence and optimism that the differences between the two main US parties “are of little significance” and those who have the threads of the country’s politics are not the leaders of these formations but rather “who really establishes The major guidelines in domestic and foreign policy is what some American political scientists call the ‘deep state’.

They refer to the structure of the system, with there is a constellation of interest groups, lobbies, large companies, Wall Street, all colluding in a sort of revolving door where people go from the State to private companies and from these to the State ”. Without a doubt, the great challenge of the new president will be to govern a country in which practically half of the electorate is ardent supporters of Donald Trump’s nationalist populism.

The history of the last centuries is that of the progressive separation of a world capable of endogenous development, and consequently of democracy, and of another world (otherwise dominated by the former) that pursues an exogenous development, in a line of defense. traditionalist, populist and even national-revolutionary, set in motion in an authoritarian way by a national or foreign ruling elite.

Sign up for our newsletter