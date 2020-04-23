Argentine sovereign bonds operate this afternoon with average losses of 4% abroad, a day after the government announced that it is going to use the 30-day grace period to avoid paying USD 500 million that expired yesterday while waiting for the response from the bondholders to their debt restructuring proposal. The decision was quite expected by the market, but the reaction is still bearish before the lack of negotiation signals between the parties and the publication of the legal details of the offer.

The country risk adds 268 points to return to the 4,057 units at 2:40 p.m.. It occurs in a context of slight declines in the relevant markets. The indicator prepared by JP Morgan and which measures the difference between the yield of Argentine bonds and similar securities in the United States had closed at 3,429 units in the first wheels after the first presentation of the Argentine offer for the exchange of some USD 68,000 million of foreign law debt.

“Argentine bonds operate with losses between 1 / 1.5% at the market opening after the formal notice of non-payment of the coupons of foreign law. Although it was already incorporated in prices, the uncertainty will continue as to whether there is a settlement or not, and we will see this reflected in the volatility of prices, “he said. Mariano Marcó del Pont from Silvercloud Advisors.

Investors had little new information to make decisions this morning. And the international context, without further collapses in the relevant markets, was not enough to influence the trend either.

However, on Wednesday, Argentina presented to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States the details of its offer to exchange new bonds for the foreign currency papers and governed by foreign courts.

“According to the documents presented, the legal characteristics of the offer show to be very aggressive for creditors and could be an unexpected point of negotiation for the market, which sought to agree exclusively on the economic aspects“Analyzed a report by Research for Traders.

“Among the highlights of the proposal are the absence of Cross Default clauses between the new bonds and the rest of the Argentine sovereign debt, the presence of a clause that allows the Government (at its discretion) to exclude certain securities from the exchange and, finally, the inclusion of the well-known RUFO Clause but applied in a staggered and non-uniform manner, ”added the report.

RUFO clauses prevent the Government from offering bondholders who refuse to enter the exchange more favorable conditions than those of those who do accept the proposal.