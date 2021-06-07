The country is at peace after the largest elections in history: INE

The President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, assured that one day before the elections, the country is at peace even though certain expectations had been generated, even in the midst of a pandemic, which means that the elections are consolidated as the peaceful environment to settle differences.

In a press conference and in the company of all the electoral advisers, Córdova Vianello stressed that both the PREP and the quick counts gave timely and accurate information, which is why they are consolidated as necessary tools for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Edmundo Jacobo, commented that 86% of the electoral packages are already in the warehouses of the district councils to start the official count next Wednesday.

I am at a Press Conference with my colleagues Electoral Counselors of @INEMexico the day after the # Elecciones2021MX.

